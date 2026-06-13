Progressive Techserve (Workelevate) Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DEX

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: Progressive Techserve (Workelevate) today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools. This is the third consecutive year that Progressive Techserve has been included in this Magic Quadrant since its inception.

The platform brings together Digital Employee Experience, Endpoint Management (including Asset & Patch Management), and an IT AI Copilot within a single architecture, designed for IT teams and employees that want measurable improvements in employee experience without adding tool sprawl.

"Being recognized by Gartner for the third year in a row is a very proud and satisfying moment for our team," said Prateek Garg, Founder of Workelevate. "We have stayed focused on one thing: building a platform that makes the workday simpler for employees and IT teams alike. The credit goes to our customers and partners who have trusted us along the way, and we will keep building for them. The next few years will reshape how work gets done, and AI will sit at the centre of that shift. But our focus is not on token maxing or chasing the heaviest compute bills; it is on governed, cost-aware AI that quietly does the job for every employee and IT team. Workelevate is built in India for the world, and our ambition is to show that world-class digital workplace platforms can come from here."

Over the past year, Workelevate has extended its platform with agentic AI capabilities, self-healing automations, an AI assistant for employees and IT administrators, and a compliance dashboard for digital workplace governance. The platform follows a quarterly release cadence and supports both SaaS and self-hosted deployment models.

Workelevate continues to serve enterprise and mid-market customers across India, APAC, the Middle East, North America, and Europe, working with managed service providers, system integrators, and direct customers to operationalize DEX programs.

About Workelevate

Workelevate is an AI-powered Digital Workplace Platform proudly built in India and designed for the world. Recognized by ISG. Forrester and G2 it brings together an AI-driven IT Copilot, Digital Employee Experience (DEX), and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) to help enterprises modernize IT support, improve employee experience, and drive measurable business outcomes. Workelevate is trusted by CIOs at leading enterprises, including Airtel, Max Healthcare, Kotak AMC, Lupin, Ather Energy, Bajaj Electricals, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Suzlon, among others. The platform integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, BMC, ManageEngine, Intune, Jamf, and 50+ enterprise tools to power automation and experience at scale. Workelevate is a business unit of Progressive Techserve.

Proven impact:

- ~70% ticket automation

- ~30% service cost reduction

- 8+/10 experience score

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