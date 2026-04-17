Project Serotonin in pact with the Times of India Group to launch India's first precision longevity program, Humanedge Essentials

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: Project Serotonin (www.projectserotonin.com), a pioneering next-generation preventive healthtech company, announced a strategic partnership with the Times of India Group to launch India's first precision longevity program, Humanedge Essentials. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building scalable, evidence-informed preventive healthcare infrastructure that makes precision foundational health accessible to health-conscious Indians at scale.

While India has made significant progress in digital health infrastructure and acute care delivery, organised clinical models focused on upstream intervention, longitudinal health tracking, and foundational disease prevention remain limited. This partnership addresses that gap by combining Project Serotonin's eighth-generation AI/ML-enabled precision health platform with Times of India Group's consumer reach and understanding of the market, creating India's first scalable system that delivers personalized longevity protocols designed around Indian health profiles, disease risk patterns, and lifestyle contexts.

Through this collaboration, Project Serotonin will power Humanedge Essentials, enabling thousands of individuals to access precision-guided health optimization that addresses the early biological drivers of chronic diseases, altering metabolic, cognitive, hormonal, and immune health long before symptoms appear. The platform translates complex biological data into actionable, continuously refined health protocols across nutrition, supplementation, sleep, exercise, fasting, and lifestyle interventions, informed by 44,000+ stratified clinical studies and 800,000+ individual data points per user.

A Pivotal Moment for India's Healthcare Transformation

The partnership comes as India's preventive healthcare sector experiences unprecedented growth, projected to reach $532 billion by 2030 at a 22% compound annual growth rate, significantly outpacing curative healthcare's 15% trajectory, according to industry market analysis. As per a RedSeer survey, 35% of India's population comprises health-conscious individuals, with 90% actively using health monitoring applications and devices, yet most lack access to clinically validated, precision-guided programs.

India is coping with an exploding health crisis while being at the intersection of burgeoning awareness of global preventive best practices, affordable testing infrastructure, and widespread technology access, creating ideal conditions for precision foundational health platforms to deliver measurable outcomes at scale. Just as India leapfrogged mobile connectivity and digital payments, this partnership positions health-conscious Indians to access precision foundational health rivaling premium longevity programs in mature markets around the world.

Anchit Saini, Business Head - Humanedge said, "We are proud to launch India's first precision longevity program at scale, making evidence-based health optimization accessible to thousands of individuals who previously had no access to this level of personalized care. This has been made possible by deploying Project Serotonin's revolutionary platform, which provides the scientific and technological foundation required to deliver individualized, longitudinal preventive care at scale. What's been missing in India is a clinical system that connects diagnostics, genetics, continuous monitoring, and specialist guidance into one long-term view of foundational health. This is what we are building together."

Shobini Kaveriappa, Co-founder and Head, Platform & User Success, Project Serotonin added, "This partnership with Times of India Group represents our vision of democratizing evidence-informed science through our world-class, global precision technology platform reaching consumers through best-in-class partners who provide the trust, expertise, commitment and human touch that sustainable health transformation requires. This is imperative as we leapfrog legacy health models and shift India's healthcare paradigm toward early disease prevention and peak health, building a healthier, more productive nation at its population peak."

About Humanedge

Humanedge, by Times of India, is a trusted precision longevity company helping high-performing Indians take control of how they age.

We exist because India is living longer, but not necessarily better. Chronic stress, poor sleep, metabolic risk, hormonal imbalance, and declining energy are becoming the quiet tax on performance, health, and quality of life. Yet most healthcare still reacts after the damage is done. Humanedge combines deep diagnostics, personalised protocols and expert coaching to help people improve performance today while protecting health for the decades ahead. Our work spans sleep, nutrition, strength, stress, recovery and emotional resilience, brought together in one integrated journey.

About Project Serotonin

Built over ten years of R & D, with conviction that peak health can be achieved with precision science and cutting-edge technology, Project Serotonin's eighth generation platform is powered by deep-learning algorithms that integrate genetics, blood biomarkers, nutrition, lifestyle, wearable data and behavioral metrics. The company runs extensive real-world pilots for every protocol before release and continuously optimizes outcomes for every single user.

Its multidisciplinary team of scientists and engineers have invested over 300,000 hours to precisely quantify micronutrients - exact formulations, dosages, frequency, combinations, exercise, sleep, fasting, diet, and lifestyle protocols that deliver precision results. Project Serotonin's mission is to make measurable, outcomes-guaranteed peak health accessible to millions through trusted partners. For more information, visit: www.projectserotonin.com.

For more information, contact:

Madhura M | Email: madhura@sr.tn | Mobile: +91-6362970766

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