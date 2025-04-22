Pune Gas Continues its Nationwide Expansion with a Fifth Experience Centre

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 22: Pune Gas, India's leading name in commercial and industrial gas systems and solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Telangana's first dedicated commercial and industrial LPG and Natural Gas systems and solutions Pune Gas Experience Centre in Hyderabad. The centre was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of A Babu Rao, Chairman of Cafe Niloufer--India's largest tea cafe and an icon in the hospitality sector--alongside Jesal Sampat (Executive Director, Pune Gas), Bhaven Udeshi (Director of Sales, Pune Gas), and P Vinay Prakash (CEO of Ignite LPG and Franchise Owner - Pune Gas Experience Centre, Hyderabad).

This marks Pune Gas' fifth Experience Centre in India, reaffirming the company's commitment to deeper regional outreach and wider accessibility. Strategically located in Hyderabad, the Experience Centre is designed to meet the dynamic needs of Telangana's burgeoning hospitality, food service, and commercial sectors.

Jesal Sampat, Executive Director, Pune Gas shared, "Pune Gas has always believed in transforming businesses through gas innovation. With our Experience Centres, we are bridging the knowledge gap and making our systems more accessible to businesses of every scale. As energy costs rise and sustainability mandates become stricter, it's vital that industries move to smarter, cleaner alternatives--and that's exactly what we offer."

P Vinay Prakash, Franchise Owner - Pune Gas Experience Centre, Hyderabad added, "We are excited to bring this first-of-its-kind centre to Telangana. Well-known names such as The Minerva Coffee Shop and Broadway FoodStories are already reaping the benefits of Pune Gas systems. This Experience Centre now empowers every business--from small cloud kitchens to large-scale manufacturers--to explore gas solutions that can boost both profitability and sustainability."

Where Innovation Meets Efficiency: A Glimpse inside the Experience Centre

The newly launched centre provides an immersive, hands-on look at cutting-edge gas solutions, with a spotlight on:

LPGenius: The world's first Smart LPG System, proudly Made in India and installed in thousands of commercial kitchens and industrial setups across the country. LPGenius enables commercial users to eliminate common inefficiencies such as cylinder freezing and sweating, dramatically improving operational output and fuel optimization. The system supports the use of LOT (Liquid Off-Take) 47.5 kg cylinders, a far more efficient alternative to traditional 19 kg cylinders.

With proven savings of 20-30% on LPG costs, LPGenius is becoming the go-to system not just for efficiency, but for compliance as well--especially as environmental regulations tighten in response to India's declining air quality.

FuelFusion: A revolutionary dual-fuel kit that enables diesel generator sets to run on a combination of LPG and diesel, significantly reducing diesel dependency and lowering CO2 emissions.

LeakCheck - A sophisticated gas leak detection system built with modern aesthetics and precision engineering, designed to protect both people and property across industrial and commercial premises.

From basic components to state-of-the-art vaporizer systems, the Hyderabad Experience Centre enables customers to find comprehensive solutions, tailored guidance, and complete clarity on system selection--all under one roof.

Meeting the Energy Challenge Head-On

India consumed 30,916 TMT of LPG in FY 2022-23, with only 16% attributed to industrial and commercial sectors. The rest continues to rely heavily on traditional fossil fuels such as diesel, furnace oil, kerosene, and even wood--fuels that are inefficient and polluting.

Telangana alone accounts for over 1.16 lakh industrial and commercial LPG customers, and Andhra Pradesh for 1.41 lakh+. Yet many of these users still face avoidable challenges like LPG cylinder freezing, which can result in a daily loss of 3-4 kg of LPG per cylinder.

Pune Gas' flagship systems, especially LPGenius, offer a powerful solution to this problem. By ensuring optimum vaporization and flow, and supporting the adoption of LOT cylinders, LPGenius helps users improve productivity, reduce waste, and increase margins--all while embracing a cleaner, smarter fuel.

Website: www.punegas.com.

Established over four decades ago, Pune Gas is a pioneer in the design, manufacturing, and implementation of commercial and industrial gas systems. With a robust footprint across India and 20 global markets, Pune Gas has played a transformative role in helping businesses improve energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and adopt cleaner fuel sources. Its innovations in LPG and Natural Gas systems are trusted by thousands of customers across manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and other commercial sectors.

