Redmi 15A 5G Debuts in India Powered by UNISOC T8300

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 13: Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 15A 5G in India, powered by the UNISOC T8300 5G chipset. Featuring an immersive large display, long-lasting battery life, advanced imaging, and AI-driven experiences, the device offers a compelling 5G smart option for Indian consumers.

"THE REAL HERO" Redmi 15A 5G sports a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and rich color depth. It is also certified with triple TUV Rheinland eye protection standards, effectively reducing blue light and flicker for enhanced viewing comfort during extended use.

On battery performance, the device packs a massive 6300mAh battery, supported by system-level optimization for up to four years of reliable battery health. It supports 15W fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging, easily meeting the demands of daily commuting, entertainment, and emergency power needs. Additional features such as 200% ultra-loud volume, IP52-rated dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor further enhance practicality, durability, and user security.

For imaging, the Redmi 15A 5G is equipped with a 32MP AI dual-camera system, supporting AI scene recognition and AI-enhanced selfies. The system intelligently optimizes color and contrast based on shooting scenarios, while preserving natural textures and refining facial details, enabling users to capture vivid moments with ease.

On the AI front, the device integrates the Google Gemini assistant, offering intelligent support across writing, learning, and creative tasks. It also enables more intuitive and efficient search across images, text, and video content.

At its core, the UNISOC T8300 is a 5G SoC designed for mainstream global users. It achieves an AnTuTu V11 score exceeding 720,000, with a 28% improvement in energy efficiency over its predecessor. This ensures sustained and stable performance across daily multitasking, multimedia entertainment, and casual gaming scenarios.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the T8300 integrates the 7th-generation Vivimagic imaging engine, featuring a quad-core ISP capable of processing up to 1.6 billion pixels per second. It supports hardware-level multi-frame noise reduction and temporal noise reduction, along with the latest 3A algorithm 5.0 and XDR Super Night mode, to deliver clearer, cleaner, and more detailed results across challenging scenarios such as low light, backlight, and portrait photography.

The chipset also incorporates the UNISOC Miracle® Gaming engine, enabling smooth performance across mainstream mobile games.

Following the recent launch of the POCO C85x in India, also powered by a UNISOC 5G, UNISOC continues to strengthen its partnership with Xiaomi by delivering mature and reliable solutions. This collaboration is expanding 5G device choices in the Indian market. To date, UNISOC 5G chips have reached 122 countries, with large-scale shipments across 88 markets worldwide, bringing smarter and more connected experiences to a growing global user base.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a globally leading chip design company specializing in the communication semiconductor industry for over 20 years.

With a broad market presence spanning mobile phones, AIoT, automotive electronics, and other sectors, UNISOC empowers billions of users worldwide with smart connectivity. The company is dedicated to fostering shared growth with global customers, industries, and society, Innovating for a Better World.

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