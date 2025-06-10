RenewSys Earns Prestigious Kiwa PVEL 'Top Performer' Status for 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: In a significant endorsement of Indian manufacturing prowess, RenewSys India Pvt Ltd, the country's first integrated producer of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and components, has been named a "Top Performer" in the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL). PVEL, a leading independent testing laboratory based in the United States of America, is widely regarded as the gold standard for solar module qualification. (Kiwa PVEL Scorecard)

This recognition underscores consistent quality, reliability and performance of RenewSys solar modules, placing them among the most trustworthy and rigorously tested in the global solar industry.

"We're truly honoured to receive this recognition. It reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in manufacturing and innovation. Most importantly, it strengthens the trust our customers and partners place in the reliability and durability of our modules, even in the toughest environments," says Avinash Hiranandani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd.

The Kiwa PVEL Scorecard is one of the most trusted resources for independent reliability and performance data in the solar industry. Products earn 'Top Performer' status by excelling in a series of rigorous tests.

"We are pleased to announce that RenewSys's solar modules have been recognized as Top Performers in Kiwa PVEL's 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "We congratulate RenewSys on this achievement, which reflects their focus on quality, reliability and performance."

RenewSys modules demonstrated outstanding performance across these parameters, validating their viability and reliability for large scale solar installations across varied climate conditions.

RenewSys' broader strategy is to maintain its longstanding position as a leader in solar technology. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patalganga, and soon in Khopoli; and a keen focus on research and development.

RenewSys is India's first integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules (5.5 GW*) and key components - Encapsulants (9 GW), Backsheets (4 GW), with a high-efficiency cell line (2.5 GW*) under installation. Headquartered in Mumbai, RenewSys is the renewable energy arm of the ENPEE Group, an international conglomerate with a proud manufacturing legacy dating back to 1961.

(*FY 26-27)

Learn more at www.renewsysworld.com

