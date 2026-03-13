Schneider Electric launches 'One Unit Mission' to Accelerate India's Energy Efficiency Movement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has launched the second phase of the Green Yodha initiative with the 'One Unit Mission', calling on every Indian household to save at least one unit of electricity daily. The campaign was flagged off in Delhi by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Actor & Sustainability Advocate Bhumi Pednekar, and several distinguished guests.

Speaking at the launch, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, said, "Delhi's journey towards clean, resilient growth begins with how efficiently we use the energy we already have. Green Yodha 2.0 reminds us that every citizen is a stakeholder in India's energy future, and that saving one unit of power today is an act of nation-building for tomorrow."

As India's energy demand rises, the shift from power generation to energy intelligence is essential. Using electricity wisely in homes, offices, buildings, data centers, and factories lowers energy consumption and reduces the need to build new infrastructure. This demand-side efficiency is just as critical as supply-side expansion--and often far more cost-effective. Every rupee saved through energy efficiency can avoid three rupees of spending on new electricity generation and supply. The energy we do not waste is the most affordable and sustainable energy we have.

"India is entering a decade of unprecedented growth, and that growth will require enormous amounts of energy," said Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India. "The real challenge is not just how much power we produce, but how intelligently we use it. If every Indian household saves just one unit of electricity a day, the impact would be equivalent to planting billions of trees or taking millions of cars off the road. That is the power of the One Unit Mission. Green Yodha 2.0 is about turning simple daily actions into national impact at scale."

At Schneider Electric, we are your energy technology partner. We electrify, automate, and digitalize every industry, business, and home--driving efficiency and sustainability for all.

Mr. Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Marketing, Schneider Electric India, said: "Sustainability becomes real when it is simple and measurable. When citizens track their energy consumption, they save. When businesses measure efficiency, they reduce costs and emissions. The One Unit Mission is about turning awareness into everyday action, and we encourage each Indian to be part of this movement. Demand-side efficiency will empower people and enterprises to create impact instantly."

In FY 2023-24, India's energy-efficiency programs (PAT, UJALA, S & L, SLNP, CAFÉ) collectively saved 53.6 Mtoe, avoided 321 Mt CO₂, and reduced energy expenditure by ₹2 lakh crore, equivalent to almost 6% of national primary-energy supply. These savings came largely from industry, validating efficiency as a 'first fuel' that underpins affordable decarbonisation.

However, as energy demand continues to rise, the next phase of progress requires wider participation beyond large industries. The One Unit Mission initiative complements government measures on efficient cooling and appliance standards and aligns with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's call for deeper state-level action under the SEEI FY 2024 ranking framework.

By bringing together government leaders, industry champions, and citizens under the One Unit Mission, Schneider Electric aims to turn energy efficiency into a national mission. Green Yodha 2.0 reinforces the belief that India's clean-energy future will not be powered by generation alone, but by intelligent consumption.

With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

