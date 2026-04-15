SeedlingLabs Launches Orchard and Sprout, Expanding AI-Native Execution to Software Testing and Education

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: SeedlingLabs, an AI-native Product Development-as-a-Service (PDaaS) company building the agentic infrastructure layer for the AI era, today announced the launch of two agentic systems - Orchard for software quality assurance and Sprout for technology enabled education infrastructure.

Agentic infrastructure, as defined by SeedlingLabs, replaces fragmented, manual workflows with autonomous, continuously operating infrastructure that adapts and improves in real-time enabling organizations to scale outcomes rather than headcount. These domain-specific systems represent the first wave of the company's mission to build self-evolving execution layers for high-friction industries.

"We've spent the last decade building tools that help us create software faster," said Shanti Kuropati, Founder & CEO of SeedlingLabs. "The next decade is about systems that execute reliably on their own. That's the shift we're building for."

From AI Tools to Systems That Actually Work

The AI boom has made it easy to build. It has not made it easy to sustain.

Software teams still struggle with brittle testing pipelines. Education systems still rely on manual planning and fragmented tools. In both cases, the core issue is the same: systems don't operate continuously.

Orchard: Fixing the Quiet Bottleneck in Software

Testing today is fundamentally broken. Based on SeedlingLabs' analysis across customer deployments, teams typically spend 3-6 months implementing automation, lose 40-60% of ongoing effort maintaining brittle scripts and still contend with 20-30% flaky tests, slowing releases and allowing defects into production, where they cost 5-15x more to fix than if caught earlier.

Orchard replaces scripted testing with intent-driven automation, where teams describe what to test in plain English and Orchard generates and maintains production-ready test suites across web, mobile and APIs. Coverage scales automatically with the product, while thousands of tests run in parallel to shrink regression cycles from hours to minutes. Its self-healing architecture adapts to UI changes, separates real failures from noise, and keeps pipelines stable without manual intervention - turning quality from a bottleneck into a continuously operating layer.

Sprout: Reimagining Education as a Living System

Teachers spend hours planning lessons. Institutions operate across disconnected tools. Student progress is measured periodically, often too late to intervene meaningfully.

Sprout approaches education differently, not as a series of static processes, but as a continuous system of feedback and improvement. It automates lesson planning, generates curriculum-aligned content and gives institutions real-time visibility into both teaching progress and student comprehension.

"Since deploying Sprout, our teachers have reclaimed meaningful time from planning and administrative work, and our leadership team now has real-time visibility into curriculum progress we simply didn't have before," said Suribabu Nekkanti, Chairman of Sri Vidyaniketan Group of Institutions. "It's not just saving time, it's fundamentally changing how we operate as an institution."

A Bigger Bet: Systems That Don't Need Babysitting

With Orchard and Sprout, SeedlingLabs is making a broader argument: the future of AI isn't more copilots, it's systems that run themselves.

Both products are built on the company's underlying AI-native infrastructure, which combines agent-driven workflows with continuous human feedback loops. Over time, these systems are designed to become more accurate, more efficient and less dependent on manual intervention.

About SeedlingLabs

SeedlingLabs is an AI-native engineering company focused on one problem - making AI systems work reliably in the real world. By combining its proprietary AI Workbench with human-in-the-loop systems, the company builds and operates AI-powered products that don't just launch but improve continuously after deployment. Its platform integrates development, testing and operations into a single execution layer, helping organizations move from experimentation to sustained impact.

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