SIMS, Pune, Honors Excellence at the Special Awards Ceremony 2026

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, a prestigious constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted its highly anticipated Special Awards Ceremony to recognize the outstanding achievements of the 32nd MBA Batch of 2024-26 and the 18th MBA (E) Batch of 2023-25. This grand occasion marked the culmination of another transformative academic year, celebrating the dedication, perseverance, and exemplary contributions of its graduating students.

The ceremony commenced with an aura of reverence as distinguished dignitaries including the Chief Guest, Ms. Suman Singh, Vice President & Head HR, Reliance Foundation, along with Maj Gen (Dr.) Rohit Bakshi (Retd.), Director, SIMS, and Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS graced the occasion.

Maj Gen (Dr.) Rohit Bakshi (Retd.), SIMS, delivered an inspiring address, reflecting on the students' resilience and achievements followed by the Chief Guest, Ms. Suman Singh (SIMS Alum of batch 2007) who shared a heartfelt address, describing her return to SIMS as a deeply personal moment and reminding students that college forms the foundation for the journeys they will build ahead. Reflecting on the transition into the corporate world, she encouraged students to see success not as a finish line but as a continuous journey of learning, unlearning, and growth, where mistakes are valuable if they lead to learning. Emphasising that performance may bring visibility, but trust and credibility create lasting opportunities, she urged students to remain curious, value feedback, seek meaningful learning environments. Finally, expressing gratitude on behalf of SIMS, Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS, extended appreciation to the esteemed guests for their presence and words of wisdom.

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