Skill Passport, InCruiter Enable AI-Based Interview Credentials for India's Workforce with Instant Results

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 11: Skill Passport, Bharat's emerging Skill Identity Infrastructure platform, along with InCruiter, India's leading Full-Stack Interview Intelligence and Automation Ecosystem powered by Agentic AI, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate AI-driven interview capabilities into the Skill Passport ecosystem. The collaboration enables learners and professionals to validate their skills through AI-based interviews and add verified performance credentials directly to their Skill Passport.

This integration introduces a significant shift in how skills are assessed and presented in India's hiring ecosystem. Learners can now attempt AI-powered interviews across any subject, job role, or domain, receive instant evaluation reports, and convert their performance into verifiable proof of capability. Early indicators suggest a strong potential to improve interview readiness, reduce hiring friction, and enable more transparent skill validation at scale.

The partnership also strengthens hiring efficiency for enterprises. Recruiters gain access to a pre-screened, skill-verified talent pool where candidates already have AI-evaluated interview performance on record. This is expected to accelerate hiring cycles, improve candidate quality, and reduce dependency on traditional resume-based screening.

These outcomes are powered by InCruiter's IncBot and IncMock, a Conversational AI interview engine that enables dynamic questioning, real-time evaluation, and structured performance insights. The system supports asynchronous, on-demand interviews, making it accessible to users across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural regions, ensuring equitable participation in the hiring ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Mrityunjaya Prajapati, Founder & Architect of Skill Passport, said, "Capability must be provable, not just claimable. This partnership brings us closer to closing the loop between learning and hiring. A learner can now study a skill, validate it through an AI interview, and instantly convert that into proof on their Skill Passport. This is a fundamental shift from paper credentials to performance-backed identity."

Anil Agarwal, Founder & CEO of InCruiter, added, "Interviews are one of the most critical gateways to opportunity. By embedding AI interviews into Skill Passport, we are enabling every learner and professional, regardless of background, to demonstrate their true ability through a credible and scalable process. When interview outcomes become verified, portable credentials, hiring becomes more merit-driven and efficient."

As adoption of AI-led hiring tools continues to grow, this collaboration reflects a broader transition towards data-based talent evaluation. By combining skill identity infrastructure with AI-powered assessment, the partnership aims to redefine how India's workforce demonstrates capability, moving from static credentials to dynamic, verified performance.

About Skill Passport: Skill Passport is Bharat's Skill Identity Infrastructure, a blockchain and AI-powered platform designed to replace credential-based hiring with proof of capability. Positioned as a key layer in India's Digital Public Infrastructure, it enables learners and professionals to build a verified, portable skill identity. The platform aligns with national initiatives such as NSDC, PMKVY, DigiLocker, and NEP 2020, and operates under the philosophy "Proof Over Paper." For more information, visit www.skillpassport.io.

About InCruiter: InCruiter is a trusted Full-Stack Interview Intelligence Ecosystem serving 600+ global enterprises. Powered by Agentic AI, its suite includes AI Phone Screening, AI Interview Software, Automated Interview Scheduling Software, Video Interview Platforms, and Interview as a Service. The platform reduces time-to-hire by up to 75% and hiring costs by 80%, empowering the recruitment team to focus on core business functions while InCruiter manages the entire hiring process. For more information, visit www.incruiter.com.

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