Sofy and Sara Ali Khan unite to redefine confidence in Period Management

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 23: Sofy, the leading feminine hygiene brand by Unicharm, is delighted to on-board popular Bollywood celebrity Sara Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador. This partnership aims to resonate with the aspirations of GenZ girls who seek confidence, comfort, and worry-free periods in their fast-paced lives.

TVC Link: https://youtu.be/TnrFcNAFxK0

Unicharm, a global leader in the field of hygiene products, stands at the forefront of innovation and quality, catering to diverse needs in the personal care category. As the driving force behind Sofy, Unicharm has continuously met the evolving demands of consumers, particularly in the realm of feminine hygiene. From manufacturing products for both period and non-period days, Sofy sells top-quality sanitary napkins, tampons and pantyliners all around the world.

Sara Ali Khan, known for her dynamic presence and relatable persona, is all set to represent Sofy AntiBacteria range in a captivating new TVC. The commercial, showcasing a day in Sara's life, emphasizes her hectic routine, effortlessly balancing professional commitments and personal life. Sofy's long-hour leakage protection ensures that Sara can conquer each day without the concern of leakage, smell, or bacteria.

Vijay Chaudhary, Managing Director, Unicharm, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to have Sara Ali Khan as the face of our brand, empowering young girls to relentlessly pursue their dreams. At Unicharm, we have pioneered advancements in research and technology over years, positioning us as a trusted ally in promoting health and comfort in everyday life. The collaboration with Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for Sofy further underlines Unicharm's dedication in meeting the hygiene needs of girls during periods by offering them the highest product standards.

Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement about the partnership, stating, "In a world where every step counts, I believe in living life without compromises. Sofy supports my long day shoots, prevents leaks, and ensures hygiene throughout the day. Every girl deserves a partner that understands her dreams and supports her journey, and Sofy has always been my trusted partner. With this association, I take pride in endorsing a product that aligns with the aspirations of the youth today to embrace a lifestyle that's ambitious and fearless."

The TVC spotlights on the unique features of Sofy AntiBacteria XL+, promising Deep Absorption, and extra protection from leakage and smell. The highly differentiated Sofy Antibacteria product ensures hygiene from bacterial infection due to an innovative antibacterial sheet. The +30% Deep Absorption Power prevents leakage while the infusion of natural herbs prevents smell while maintaining hygiene during periods. Sofy stands out as a reliable solution, offering the confidence and comfort that modern, active girls seek thus making it the ideal choice for staying worry-free and confident during their periods.As the brand says, "hum aage aage duniya peeche peeche," Sofy remains dedicated to supporting girls on their journey to greatness.

Talking about the campaign Bhavana Dogra, Sr. VP & EBD, VML India said: "We are proud to have worked with team Sofy on their latest campaign with Sara Ali Khan. Sara represents the young girl of today who is confident, aspirational and can't let fear of periods come in the way of achieving her dreams. Sara Ali Khan delivers the brand message well and is someone the girls look upon."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)