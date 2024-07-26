Spinny Partners Triples Dealer Network, Surpasses 9,000 Active Dealer Partners

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 26: Spinny Partners, the Gurugram-based auction platform driven by Spinny, has achieved substantial growth in H1 2024, tripling its dealer network to over 9,000 active dealers. This significant expansion underscores the growing trust in the platform and its ability to meet dealer needs. In the past year alone, Spinny Partners has tripled both its dealer count and transaction volume, offering over 60,000 cars for bidding from more than 50 cities across India. This exponential growth highlights the company's commitment to understanding and addressing dealer requirements. The platform's success is built upon a dealer-centric approach, characterized by proactive feedback gathering and robust service offerings.

Spinny Partners has forged a strong partnership with the All India Car Dealer Association, organizing more than 25 dealer events across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and actively engaging with over 5,000 dealers to incorporate their feedback into its operations and policies.

Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO of Spinny, commented, "With the aim of streamlining used car transactions in India, expanding our dealer base was a logical step to ensure industry quality. Our dealer partners share our vision of conducting business with integrity and delivering optimal value to customers. Our goal is to achieve operational excellence through timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity."

Mohit Karatia, VP of Spinny Partners, added, "Spinny Partners is revolutionizing the used car market in India by setting new standards in quality and customer experience, benefiting both dealers and consumers alike. Our strategy is simple: identify the challenges faced by our partners and provide effective solutions upfront."

In response to dealer feedback, Spinny Partners has implemented several dealer-friendly policies, including physical car inspections before payments, transparent pricing with no hidden fees, the industry's lowest working capital financing rates, a dedicated NOC desk for interstate transfers, and up to 200% higher margins compared to other platforms.

Spinny Partners' strategic focus includes establishing a comprehensive service platform offering car supply, working capital financing, insurance, consumer financing, and sales support. The company remains committed to fostering industry growth and sustainability through partnerships aimed at enhancing business profitability and supporting sustainable practices.

Gurveen Bedi, Senior Vice President at Spinny, stated, "We are thrilled with the growth achieved over the past year and look forward to the future. Our mission is to create an ecosystem where dealers thrive, driving the used car industry forward while contributing to a sustainable future for India."

Dealers have expressed their trust and satisfaction with Spinny Partners, particularly appreciating the transparent, dealer-centric policies that have significantly increased their profit margins. Dealers value how Spinny Partners integrates their feedback into its services, making it the most dealer-focused platform in the market.

Spinny Partners remains dedicated to empowering dealers, driving growth, and fostering sustainability in the used car market, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for all stakeholders involved.

