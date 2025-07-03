SPJIMR's PGDM Class of 2027 celebrates leadership, diversity, and purpose

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) welcomed the incoming cohort of its flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management Business Management (PGDM (BM)) programmes at a vibrant inauguration ceremony held on campus. The ceremony marked the formal beginning of a two-year journey that promises rigorous learning, personal growth, and a commitment to societal impact. New cohort embarks on a transformative journey in management and leadership.

Welcoming the cohort, Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR set the tone for the next two years with a message grounded in purpose and community: "We honour the privilege of grooming you for your next two years to guide you to the destinations you want. And hopefully these destinations benefit not just you yourself but society at large."

He offered a reflective yet humorous glimpse into SPJIMR's origins, recounting how the institute once operated above a chemistry lab, where the smell of hydrogen sulphide made sure students stayed attentive. His remarks drew laughter from the audience while underscoring the school's journey from modest beginnings in 1981 to earning the globally respected 'triple crown' of accreditations--EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. "This places us in very select company among schools within India, and globally, and reaffirms our commitment to academic excellence," he stated.

Celebrating diversity and potential

The Class of 2027 brings together a remarkable blend of talent from diverse domains, including banking and financial services, data analytics, engineering, IT consulting, marketing, and operations and supply chain.

Participants with prior industry experience--comprising 85% of the cohort--represent over 220 companies including Accenture, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bain & Co, Bank of America, BPCL, Citigroup, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, Gartner, HUL, HPCL, Infosys, Intel, Kotak Mahindra, KPMG, L & T, Maruti Suzuki, Novartis, PwC, Reliance, Shell India, TCS, Tata Motors, UCO Bank, Wipro, Yamaha, and ZS Associates, among others.

The PGDM cohort comprises 63% men and 37% women, while the PGDM (BM) cohort includes 74% men and 26% women. Approximately 58% of the overall cohort have an engineering background. The remaining participants bring a diverse range of academic qualifications across arts, banking and finance, commerce, humanities, insurance, management, and the sciences--ensuring multidimensional thinking and innovative problem-solving.

A fresh start and a learning mindset

Renuka Kamath, Professor of Marketing and Associate Dean, Full-time Programmes invited participants to view their admission as a moment of renewal: "Look at this as a reset button for a new phase. Take risks; pursue what you've always wanted to. Learn the art of trade-offs."

Highlighting the rich diversity of the new class, with participants from 24 states and 130+ cities across India, Prof. Kamath encouraged students to embrace the varied perspectives of their peers: "Develop the knack of setting your biases aside. Show tolerance and kindness to people who differ from you, who think differently than you." She concluded with a reminder about humility in learning: "Learn, unlearn, and relearn. Just because you witnessed something in your workplace or experienced something in your personal life doesn't mean the world operates that way."

Tools for success

Ashita Aggarwal, Professor of Marketing and Chair, PGDM and PGDM (BM) outlined the four 'Cs' that would serve as guiding principles: Clarity about personal strengths - "What do you bring to the table? What makes you different?" Courage to follow one's heart - "When you feel passionate about something, you invest all your efforts. Nothing seems impossible." Curiosity to learn and grow - "Maintain the humility to accept that someone even younger might know more." Contribution through everyday actions - "You might simply set the chairs back in place before you leave your classroom. Smaller actions create bigger differences." Her parting words resonated powerfully: "Character develops when nobody watches us."

The ceremony also featured a skit on social media awareness by SPJIMR's Abhyudaya Sitaras, reinforcing the institute's belief in holistic education that combines academic rigour with social consciousness.

The Class of 2027 reflects SPJIMR's commitment to nurture an inclusive learning environment to shape responsible leaders who combine capability with compassion and innovation with impact.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a leading postgraduate management institute, recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and their leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724267/SPJIMR_class_of_2027.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566483/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)