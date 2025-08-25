Splashing into Style: Flapper6's Monsoon Collection is making waves in the industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 25: Flapper6, the contemporary Indian label by Sonal Desai, has launched its debut collection redefining luxury dressing. The clothing line blends comfort, couture, and sustainability in a trans-seasonal format. Each piece radiates effortless elegance with understated sophistication, allowing women to express their individuality. Designed to be both wearable and empowering, Flapper6 is setting a new standard in mindful fashion, offering a fresh perspective on style that's refined, versatile, and deeply personal.

In today's fast-paced world, comfort has become a top priority. The fashion industry has undergone a significant transformation, with comfort taking centre stage. Fashion enthusiasts now crave silhouettes that not only make a statement but also provide ease and relaxation. This shift towards comfort fashion is redefining the way we approach style, and it's here to stay.

Taking homegrown textiles and transforming them into edgy, feminine and wearable collections lies at the heart of the brand and the designer. Sonal Desai, Founder, Flapper6 adds "Our collection merges Indian artistry with a global language of elegance. It is all about quiet revolution. It is for the woman who leads with grace and dresses with intention,"

Sonal Desai's fascination with fashion ignited at a young age. Growing up she would style, enhance and recreate outfits making it more comfortable yet stylish even for a special occasion. With a passion for self-expression, Sonal Desai found her calling in marketing but soon discovered her true voice lay in design. Flapper6 was born from her desire to create her own unique style, rather than interpreting others'. Today, she delights in seeing women adorn her pieces with elegance and joy. Through Flapper6, Sonal expresses her design voice, empowering women to own their style and confidence. Her creations are a testament to her vision, bringing elegance and accessibility to the modern Indian woman. With every piece, she shares her passion for fashion and self-expression.

Flapper6 believes in creating wardrobe heroes' timeless pieces that people will reach for again and again. It features most grounding tones--marigold yellow that exudes warmth; leafy green that grounds the wearer in calm confidence; crisp whites that offer light and clarity. Each product is designed with versatility in mind, making it easy to mix and match with staples from one's closet, allowing for unique and personal styling options.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)