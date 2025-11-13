Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: ONGC, NALCO, 28 others go ex-date on Nov 14; do own any?

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks to remain in focus during today's trading following their announcement of dividends

dividend stocks

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, November 13, 2025 Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Bayer CropScience, Petronet LNG, Esab India, and 25 other companies are likely to remain in focus during Friday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements.
 
The list of companies declaring interim or special dividends also includes ASM Technologies, Birlasoft, D-Link (India), Emami, Ganesh Consumer Products, Garware Technical Fibres, GPT Healthcare, HCP Plastene Bulkpack, Indag Rubber, Indian Toners & Developers, JM Financial, KDDL, K.P. Energy, KP Green Engineering, KPI Green Energy, Mafatlal Industries, Moil, Nava, Premco Global, Pricol, RITES, Safari Industries India, Saksoft, Veedol Corporation, and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients.
 
 
According to BSE data, the shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend today, Friday, November 14, 2025. Investors looking to qualify for the announced dividends must have the shares in their demat accounts on or before the ex-dividend date.
 
Among the notable names, Bayer CropScience leads with an interim dividend of ₹90 per share, followed by Premco Global, which has announced a special dividend of ₹36 per share, Esab India at ₹25 per share, and Veedol Corporation at ₹22 per share. KDDL has declared ₹15 per share, while Garware Technical Fibres will distribute ₹8 per share.
 
From the energy sector, both ONGC and Petronet LNG have declared interim dividends of ₹6 per share.  
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
ASM Technologies Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 14, 2025
Bayer CropScience Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹90 Nov 14, 2025
Birlasoft Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Nov 14, 2025
D-Link (India) Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Nov 14, 2025
Emami Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 14, 2025
Esab India Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹25 Nov 14, 2025
Ganesh Consumer Products Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Nov 14, 2025
Garware Technical Fibres Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Nov 14, 2025
GPT Healthcare Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 14, 2025
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 15, 2025
Indag Rubber Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.90 Nov 14, 2025
Indian Toners & Developers Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Nov 14, 2025
JM Financial Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 14, 2025
KDDL Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹15 Nov 14, 2025
K.P. Energy Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.2500 Nov 14, 2025
KP Green Engineering Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.2500 Nov 14, 2025
KPI Green Energy Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.2500 Nov 14, 2025
Mafatlal Industries Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.2500 Nov 14, 2025
Moil Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.80 Nov 15, 2025
National Aluminium Company Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 14, 2025
Nava Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Nov 14, 2025
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Nov 14, 2025
Petronet LNG Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Nov 14, 2025
Premco Global Nov 14, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹36 Nov 14, 2025
Pricol Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Nov 14, 2025
RITES Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Nov 15, 2025
Safari Industries India Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Nov 14, 2025
Saksoft Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.4500 Nov 14, 2025
Veedol Corporation Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹22 Nov 14, 2025
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Nov 14, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 14, 2025
 
(Source: BSE)  Other significant payouts include Nava (₹3), Birlasoft (₹2.50), Ganesh Consumer Products (₹2.50), RITES (₹2), Safari Industries India (₹2), and Pricol (₹2). Smaller dividends were announced by Indag Rubber (₹0.90), Saksoft (₹0.45), and the KP Group companies—K.P. Energy, KP Green Engineering, and KPI Green Energy—each offering ₹0.25 per share.
 
Most companies have set November 14, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, while a few—HCP Plastene Bulkpack, Moil, and RITES—have opted for November 15, 2025.
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

