Dividend stocks: ONGC, NALCO, 28 others go ex-date on Nov 14; do own any?

Dividend stocks today, November 13, 2025 Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Bayer CropScience, Petronet LNG, Esab India, and 25 other companies are likely to remain in focus during Friday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements.
The list of companies declaring interim or special dividends also includes ASM Technologies, Birlasoft, D-Link (India), Emami, Ganesh Consumer Products, Garware Technical Fibres, GPT Healthcare, HCP Plastene Bulkpack, Indag Rubber, Indian Toners & Developers, JM Financial, KDDL, K.P. Energy, KP Green Engineering, KPI Green Energy, Mafatlal Industries, Moil, Nava, Premco Global, Pricol, RITES, Safari Industries India, Saksoft, Veedol Corporation, and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients.
According to BSE data, the shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend today, Friday, November 14, 2025. Investors looking to qualify for the announced dividends must have the shares in their demat accounts on or before the ex-dividend date.
Among the notable names, Bayer CropScience leads with an interim dividend of ₹90 per share, followed by Premco Global, which has announced a special dividend of ₹36 per share, Esab India at ₹25 per share, and Veedol Corporation at ₹22 per share. KDDL has declared ₹15 per share, while Garware Technical Fibres will distribute ₹8 per share.
From the energy sector, both ONGC and Petronet LNG have declared interim dividends of ₹6 per share.
(Source: BSE) Other significant payouts include Nava (₹3), Birlasoft (₹2.50), Ganesh Consumer Products (₹2.50), RITES (₹2), Safari Industries India (₹2), and Pricol (₹2). Smaller dividends were announced by Indag Rubber (₹0.90), Saksoft (₹0.45), and the KP Group companies—K.P. Energy, KP Green Engineering, and KPI Green Energy—each offering ₹0.25 per share.
Most companies have set November 14, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, while a few—HCP Plastene Bulkpack, Moil, and RITES—have opted for November 15, 2025.