Gold price slip ₹10 to ₹1,25,500; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,62,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,62,100.
The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,040.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,26,550 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,650.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,15,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,190.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,62,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,73,100.
US gold eased from a more than three-week high on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, while investors were awaiting the resumption of US economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve interest rate path.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $4,194.63 per ounce by 0203 GMT, after hitting its highest since October 21 on Wednesday.
US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3 per cent to $4,199.30 per ounce.
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $53.37 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $1,616.24, and palladium fell 0.6 per cent to $1,465.21.
(with inputs from Reuters)
