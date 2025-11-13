Red Fort blast case: US offered help to probe terror incident, says Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) termed the blast that took place in Delhi on Monday evening as “clearly” a “terrorist attack” and lauded India’s professionalism in handling the investigation.
Delhi Police said a DNA test confirmed that the man who carried out the blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi. A Hyundai i20 car burst into flames at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort, killing 12 people and injuring at least 20.
What did Marco Rubio say about the Red Fort blast?
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, Rubio said that the United States had offered to help India with the investigation, adding that the Indian authorities were managing it efficiently.
“The Indians need to be commended. They’ve been very measured, cautious, and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people,” he said.
What do police findings reveal so far?
In a post on X, news agency ANI, citing police officials, said that after the blast occurred on Monday evening, Nabi’s leg was stuck between the steering wheel and the accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother, the police added. ALSO READ | Delhi blast: What explosive materials were used, and how powerful was it?
Also Read
Have police found other vehicles linked to the attack?
Police officials have seized a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case in Faridabad district’s Khandawali village.
What has been the government’s response?
A meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday passed a resolution terming the explosion near the Red Fort area “a heinous terror incident” that was “perpetrated by anti-national forces.” The Cabinet directed investigating agencies to pursue the case with “utmost urgency and professionalism.”
What have local authorities and citizens said?
The New Delhi Traders Association flagged concerns over compromised safety and security at Connaught Place, urging authorities to take immediate preventive measures. In a statement, the traders’ body said the recent Red Fort blast should serve as a reminder for vigilance in crowded areas such as Connaught Place.
What does the investigation reveal about the motive?
Investigations revealed that Nabi, who drove the Hyundai i20 car, planned an attack in the national capital to coincide with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6, news agency PTI reported.