Stocks to Watch today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, M&M, Honasa

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, November 13, 2025: Indian equity markets are set for a muted start on Thursday, a day after posting the biggest gains in nearly a month, as investors track mixed global cues.
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 36 points at 25,949 as of 7:45 AM.
Stock markets in Asia traded mixed, taking overnight cues from Wall Street, amid the absence of unemployment and inflation data due to the US Government shutdown. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down nearly 1 per cent, while Nikkei and Kospi gained.
In the US, the record shutdown came to an end, on Thursday, as the House passed the spending bill, resolving uncertainties ranging from food aid to the release of key economic data points. The S&P 500 index closed 0.06 per cent up, while the Nasdaq was down 0.26 per cent.
Back home, on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex settled 595.19 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 84,466.51, while the Nifty50 rose 180.85 points or 0.70 per cent to end at 25,875.80.
Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session:
September quarter results
Ashok Leyland: The Hinduja Group-led company posted a record consolidated net profit of ₹820 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 7 per cent from ₹767 crore during the same quarter last year.
Tata Steel: The steel-maker reported a 272 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,101.75 crore in Q2FY26, led by higher sales volumes in India and planned cost takeouts.
SpiceJet: The consolidated net loss of the company increased by 35.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹621.5 crore in Q2FY26 due to sizable depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, a high number of grounded planes and airspace restrictions around India.
Asian Paints: The paint-maker posted a 43 per cent Y-o-Y jump in net profit to ₹993.6 crore in Q2 FY26, driven by strong demand from both urban and rural markets and improved cost efficiencies.
Cochin Shipyard: The company's consolidated Q2 profit fell 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹107.5 crore, while revenue declined 2.2 per cent to ₹1,118.6 crore from ₹1,143.2 crore.
Nazara Technologies: The gaming firm reported a ₹29.35 crore consolidated net loss in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹23.83 crore a year earlier. The loss was primarily due to the write-down of its investment in Moonshine Technologies.
IRCTC: The company saw its consolidated revenue rise by 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,146 crore, with the Q2 profit increasing by 11 per cent to ₹342 crore. Ebitda was up 8.4 per cent to ₹404 crore with margins steady at 35.3 per cent.
Honasa Consumer: The company reported a jump in consolidated revenue of 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹538 crore, with Ebitda at ₹47.6 crore and net profit at ₹39.2 crore.
Other stocks in focus
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will form a joint venture with The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) to offer life insurance services in India, with each partner committing up to ₹3,600 crore over ten financial years.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major announced two poster presentations at the ObesityWeek 2025 Scientific Sessions held in Atlanta, US, from November 4-7, 2025, showcasing its research in obesity treatment.
Grasim Industries: The company announced the commencement of commercial production at its Kharagpur paint plant’s Resin Block on November 12, 2025, with 24 MLPA capacity, raising total Resin capacity to 92 MLPA.
Indraprastha Gas: IGL's board approved an alliance with Saudi Arabia’s MASAH Construction Company to jointly bid for licences to develop natural gas distribution networks across industrial cities in the Kingdom.
Healthcare Global’s Enterprises: The company's board approved investments in its wholly owned subsidiaries, HCG Kolkata Cancer Care LLP, HCG Oncology Hospitals LLP, and HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP.