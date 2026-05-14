STL Digital Expands AInnov Portfolio With Three New AI-Powered Enterprise Solutions

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: STL Digital Limited, an IT Services and Consulting company, today announced the expansion of its AInnov™ platform with three new enterprise-grade solutions -- AInnov™ Space, AInnov™ Shield, and AInnov™ Talent -- designed to address critical workforce engagement, vendor risk management, and talent acquisition challenges facing enterprises today. These additions strengthen the AInnov™ portfolio and reinforce STL Digital's commitment to delivering intelligent, experience-first products that solve real-world enterprise challenges through the power of AI.

Building on AInnov™'s vision of helping enterprises transition their operations to intelligent, data-driven ecosystems, the three new solutions target some of the most pressing business priorities organisations face today.

AInnov™ Space -- One Space. Every Voice. A secure enterprise engagement platform that unifies communication across leadership, employees, and partners on a single digital hub -- eliminating information silos and fostering transparency, collaboration, and a high-performing, inclusive workforce. From real-time sentiment tracking and leadership alerts to employee-driven innovation and cross-departmental recognition, AInnov™ Space brings every engagement touchpoint onto a single intelligent platform.

AInnov™ Shield -- Intelligent Protection for Every Third-Party Risk. An AI-driven platform that automates the entire vendor lifecycle, delivering continuous risk monitoring, Nth-party supply chain visibility, and audit-ready compliance -- shifting enterprises from reactive detection to proactive prevention. Built for the complexity of modern enterprise, the platform combines AI-powered assessments with real-time continuous monitoring to surface hidden vulnerabilities before they escalate. Centralized lifecycle management and intelligent automation eliminate operational silos, giving the security and procurement teams a single system of record to manage vendor risk.

AInnov™ Talent -- From Instinct to Intelligence. An AI-powered recruitment platform that transforms hiring through automated CV parsing, intelligent candidate scoring, interview automation, real-time proctoring, and multilingual speech processing -- enabling faster, more confident talent decisions. It delivers end-to-end visibility into the hiring process with AI-driven evaluation and role-based interview generation for candidate assessment. The platform ensures secure and scalable hiring through real-time proctoring and facilitates multilingual candidate interactions to support global hiring needs.

"The expansion of the AInnov™ suite of products reflects our commitment to building AI solutions that deliver real, measurable outcomes," said Naveen Bolalingappa, CEO, STL Digital. "These platforms are purpose-built to help enterprises operate smarter, manage risk proactively, and hire with greater precision -- across every market they serve."

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