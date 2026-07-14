Alpine Texworld IPO kicks off today; GMP up 5%; should you place your bets?

The initial public offering (IPO) of textile products manufacturer Alpine Texworld opens for public subscription today, July 14, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹126.25 crore from the offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares.

Alpine Texworld IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 12 million shares aggregating to ₹126.25 crore. The company said that it has reserved not less than 70 per cent of the issue for retail investors, not less than 29 per cent of the issue for non-institutional investors, and not more than 1 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers.

The issue will be offered at a price band of ₹100 to ₹105. Investors can bid for a minimum of 142 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,910 to bid for one lot or 142 shares, while ₹1,93,830 is needed for the maximum of 13 lots or 1,846 shares.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of the company were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Tuesday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Alpine Texworld were seen exchanging hands at ₹110 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹5 or 4.76 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.

Alpine Texworld IPO timeline

The public issue is set to close for subscription on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Successful investors will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Alpine Texworld shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Alpine Texworld IPO objectives

Alpine Texworld IPO registrar, BRLM details Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue, while D and A Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed by the company, it will use the proceeds from the offering for financing the cost of setting up a new weaving unit at Proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 to expand its production capabilities to produce Grey Fabric at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India; prepayment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings; and general corporate purposes.

Should you subscribe to Alpine Texworld IPO?

Brokerage firm Swastika Investmart has assigned a Neutral rating to the offering, citing its small IPO size and mixed risk-reward profile.

"FY26 reflects benefits from integration and solar investments, with ROE at 33.85 per cent and ROCE at 17.56 per cent. PAT margin surged to 6.34 per cent in FY26 (vs. 3.63 per cent in FY25), which may be difficult to sustain in the highly competitive textile industry. The IPO is priced at around 18.49x FY26 earnings, which looks slightly expensive for a commoditised business. Debt-to-equity stands at 2.35x, though a significant portion of the IPO proceeds will be used for debt reduction. Small IPO size and mixed risk-reward lead to a Neutral rating," said the brokerage in its report.

About Alpine Texworld

Alpine Texworld manufactures a wide range of textile products and has expanded into spinning, weaving, sizing, and renewable energy, making it a vertically integrated textile player.