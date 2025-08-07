Synergy Quantum launches Saudi Arabia's benchmark full-stack Quantum Cybersecurity facility at the garage

PRNewswire

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]/ New Delhi [India], August 7: In a significant step supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambitious digital transformation agenda, Synergy Quantum, a global leader in quantum-secure communication technologies, has officially launched operations at The Garage, the Middle East's largest deep-tech innovation hub. Backed by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and supported by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, this move comes as part of the Riyadh Digital Innovation District (RDID) initiative to foster next-generation digital security solutions across key national sectors.

As part of this strategic expansion, Synergy Quantum will establish a Quantum Cybersecurity Sandbox, the first of its kind in the region, focused on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) over 5G and beyond. The facility will enable experimentation, validation, and deployment of quantum-secure digital infrastructure--aligned with MCIT's broader vision to ensure the Kingdom's technological sovereignty and resilience.

Empowering National Innovation through Quantum-Secure Infrastructure

Synergy Quantum's platform will be integrated directly into The Garage's innovation ecosystem, serving as a sandbox for national pilot programs across defense, government, telecom, and financial services. It will support critical research and development aligned with Saudi Arabia's national cybersecurity and digital economy goals.

Key capabilities of the testbed include:

- Post-Quantum Secure 5G+ Infrastructure

Supporting Open RAN architectures, PQC VPNs, and quantum-hardened encryption--designed in alignment with NIST PQC standards.

- Full-Stack Quantum Communication Simulation

Utilizing Synergy Quantum's proprietary QBoM™ (Quantum Bill of Materials) platform to model integrated hardware-software stacks including quantum-safe chips, PQC encryptors, and quantum AI analytics.

- 7-Layer Quantum-Secure Digital Stack, comprising:

1. Quantum RNG chips for entropy generation

2. Quantum-secure chips & secure OS kernels

3. PQC encryptors for data-in-motion

4. Secure communication apps (voice, messaging, video)

5. Hardened operating systems and sandboxes

6. Quantum-hardened cloud edge nodes

7. Command dashboards with quantum AI analytics

This comprehensive approach reflects MCIT's strategy to integrate global quantum players within a robust national innovation framework.

Voices of Leadership

Mr. Jay Oberai, Founder & CEO of Synergy Quantum, commented:

"We are honored to establish our quantum cybersecurity presence within the RDID ecosystem under the patronage of MCIT. The Kingdom has created an unparalleled environment for deep-tech innovation, and we are grateful for the support extended by The Garage and national partners. This partnership provides us with an unparalleled platform to showcase and deploy quantum-secure technologies across the Kingdom. Our Quantum Cybersecurity Testbed is designed to protect the digital backbone of the nation--from critical infrastructure to mobile networks--against both current and emerging quantum threats. Through the QBoM™ and our 7-layer architecture, we're not just defending against the future; we're building it."

Hani B. AlHemsi, Director of Technology Development, MCIT, who oversees national deep tech and emerging technology directions and frameworks, added:

"MCIT is fully committed to enabling transformative technologies that ensure the Kingdom's digital sovereignty and security. The onboarding of Synergy Quantum at the Garage astride other local companies in this critical domain marks a surge in our momentum in our cybersecurity journey towards a Quantum Secure world. This facility will catalyse the development and deployment of quantum secure communications across all sectors, from telecom and finance to national defense, in line with our national digital economy directions."

A Quantum-Ready Ecosystem for the Future

This collaboration reflects Saudi Arabia's strategic commitment to supporting deep-tech innovation while safeguarding its critical infrastructure from next-generation threats. With the launch of its Sandbox at The Garage, Synergy Quantum joins a thriving ecosystem shaped by national leadership and policy direction--where global expertise is localized, scaled, and deployed to serve the Kingdom's digital future.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746152/Synergy_Quantum_Launch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580731/5449808/Synergy_Quantum_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)