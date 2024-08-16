The House of Rare: We Got Together

ATK New Delhi [India], August 16: The House of Rare has unveiled the much-anticipated launch of its unified website and app. The amalgamation celebrates the brand's shared values of unity into a consumer-first, integrated shopping experience. The objective of this merger was to bring together the previously distinct entities Rare Rabbit and Rareism and integrate the forthcoming launch of its kidswear line, Rare Ones, and its new menswear sneakers collection, Rare'Z. On the House of Rare app and website launch, Pulkit Verma, Chief Business Officer- Digital said, " The House of Rare has a presence across 141 exclusive brand outlets and 385 MBO counters, across brands. I believe that with the THOR app and website, we will cater to a newer segment of audiences, apart from our existing consumer base". He added, "This cross-business transformation unifies shopping experiences with our exclusive brand outlets and the app."

The app and website were launched worldwide on August 07, 2024 with the 'We Got Together' campaign. It showcases the juxtaposition of two individuals, a man and a woman, and how they express their eccentricities through dance, before coming together - a visual metaphor for the brand's unification.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=VJKeikgOPApLyuAy & v=QkG3LMfaMGk & feature=youtu.be

The website can be accessed worldwide at https://thehouseofrare.com/

The app is available for download worldwide on Appstore and Playstore. The Appstore link - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/rare-rabbit/id1563278819

Playstore link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=rarerabbit.android.app & hl=en_IN

About The House of Rare-

The House of Rare is a pioneer in shaping the Indian fashion landscape. Founded in 2015 by fashion pioneers Manish Poddar and. Akshika Poddar, the brand champions individuality and pushes boundaries. The House of Rare aims to redefine contemporary fashion. Their commitment to innovation and unwavering belief in self-expression are the driving forces behind the success of the House of Rare.

