NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 2: If you've been following football coverage lately, you've probably noticed an unexpected star emerging off the pitch: ranch dressing. As thousands of international fans travel across the United States for this summer's tournament, social media has become flooded with videos of visitors trying the classic American condiment for the very first time.

Some fans have become such devoted ranch lovers that reports of travelers packing bottles into their suitcases even prompted TSA reminders about airport liquid restrictions.

Creamy, tangy and packed with flavor, ranch is an American staple we apparently have been taking for granted. But if you're looking for a fresh, healthier take on the classic, we've got one that's every bit as craveable. Meet Walnut Ranch.

Made with nutrient packed California walnuts, Walnut Ranch offers a flavorful twist on America's favorite dressing. Walnuts add a rich, nutty taste, and an egg-free, dairy-free creaminess that complements the familiar herbs and seasonings ranch fans know and love. The result is a dressing that's smooth, flavorful and perfect for your summer salads, as a dip for veggies or fries, in sandwiches, wraps, snack boards and beyond. As international visitors are realizing too, the possibilities are endless.

So, while the rest of the world is discovering America's love affair with ranch, now is the time to try a feel-good version.

Ready to show off your delicious, healthy take on the world's newest favorite condiment at your next gathering?

California Walnut Ranch - Chef Robert Danhi

Ingredients:

1 heaping cup (110g) California walnuts

3/4 cup water, room temperature

1/4 cup white distilled vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast flakes

2 teaspoon sugar,

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup neutral flavored oil

2 teaspoon minced chives or green onions

2 teaspoon chopped curly-leaf parsley

2 teaspoon chopped dill

Preparation:

1. Combine the walnuts, water, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, nutritional yeast, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper in a blender.

2. Start the blender on low, then quickly increase the speed to the highest setting.

3. Blend for 5-7 minutes until very smooth, scraping the sides as necessary.

4. Once very-very smooth (mixture will heat up due to friction in blender), while blending, slowly pour in the oil to emulsify the dressing. Blend for at least 60 seconds.

5. Cool the dressing immediately over an ice bath.

6. Whisk in the fresh herbs.

7. Transfer the cooled dressing to a sealed container and refrigerate.

8. After chilling, taste and adjust the final seasoning as desired with more vinegar, sugar, or salt.

9. Store refrigerated for 3-5 days.

ProTip: For a thicker, more dip-style consistency, reduce the water by 1/4 cup.

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