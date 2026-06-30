Trident Group Earns Great Place to Work Certification with 95 percent Employee Trust Scores

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 30: Trident Group, one of the world's largest home-textile manufacturers and a global leader in terry towels and wheat-straw-based paper, has been Certified by Great Place To Work for the first time. The recognition is based entirely on what Trident's own employees say about working there -- and 95% of them said Trident Group is a great place to work, significantly above the national average.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"At a time of exceptional technological disruption and workplace uncertainty, Trident Group has demonstrated its commitment toward the wellbeing of all its employees by fostering a culture where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected."

"While we've always been ahead of the industry on employee wellbeing, being recognised by Great Place To Work is truly rewarding and has set the standard for a high-trust, high-performance culture," said Pooja Luthra, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Trident Group India. "The 95% score matters most because it comes directly from our members. It tells us they feel part of a workplace where trust is high and performance is fairly rewarded."

The certification follows years of forward-looking investment in policies built around the realities of a diverse, modern workforce. Trident's benefits include menstrual leave, paternity leave, adoption assistance, and flexible short leaves that help employees manage their health and personal commitments without trade-offs. These are paired with health and life insurance, regular health check-ups, and lifestyle benefits spanning rental, travel, dining, and shopping -- signs of a company investing in its people's wellbeing both at work and beyond.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Trident Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Trident Group

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

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