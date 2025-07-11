Tufts University's India Visit Forges New Academic Alliances

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: In a significant step towards strengthening Indo-US academic ties, Tufts University, a globally recognized U.S. educational institution, has announced a landmark partnership with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The announcement was made on June 23 during a visit by the Tufts leadership team to India.

Both institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance global scientific collaboration through this strategic partnership. The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Sunil Kumar, the 14th President of Tufts University and a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

President Kumar was joined by Professor Christina Economos, Dean of the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. Under her leadership, the two institutions have created the Interdisciplinary Centre for Nutrition Science and Medicine (ICNSM). This Centre will be housed at IISc and provide nutrition education and research opportunities to medical students and faculty at both institutions. These efforts will address a wide range of diet-related concerns in India, the U.S., and around the world - including but not limited to anaemia, malnutrition, hypertension, diabetes, and metabolic disorders, among others.

"It is widely recognized that food choices and nutrition play a critical role in preventing, managing, and treating diseases, and continuous research and discovery optimizes care," added Dean Economos.

The newly signed MoU and the establishment of ICNSM stand as a testament to the shared commitment of Tufts and IISc to advancing knowledge, addressing global challenges collaboratively, and driving constructive societal transformation. ''Our work on nutrition is the first of what we envision as a range of possible initiatives that our two institutions hope to pursue together,'' said President Kumar.

The Tufts delegation also included Dr. Bernard Arulanandam, Professor at the School of Medicine, Vice Provost for Research, Dr. Kyongbum Lee, Dean of the School of Engineering, Dr. Erin Hennessy, Professor at the Friedman School, and Dr. Matt Panzer, Professor at the School of Engineering. Drs. Kumar and Economos engaged in extensive discussions with academic and business leaders in India, sharing valuable insights, bringing diverse perspectives to help shape the future of the global education landscape, and exploring impactful partnerships. The team also engaged with Tufts alumni and parents, strengthening personal connections.

Since its inception, Tufts University has earned a distinctive reputation for promoting interdisciplinary and student-focused learning to nurture visionaries and change agents. The university is committed to global engagement and inclusive research across its campuses.

