VELS Academic Excellence Awards Honor Outstanding Students and Highlight Career Opportunities

Periyapalayam (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17: The VELS Medical College and Hospital, a unit of VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), successfully organized the VELS Academic Excellence Awards 2025 at Periyapalayam campus. The event celebrated outstanding scholastic achievements and provided students with valuable career guidance, inspiring young minds to excel in academics and beyond.

Career Guidance and Emerging Opportunities

Renowned educationist and career consultant Thiru. Jayaprakash Gandhi delivered an insightful session on Career Guidance and Counselling, emphasizing emerging trends and opportunities for students. Highlighting key insights, he noted that approximately 63% of candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) between 2017 and 2021 were engineering graduates, underscoring the significance of interdisciplinary learning.

Thiru. Gandhi also spoke about innovative academic programs, including B.Tech in Defence Technology and B.Tech in Law, designed to prepare students for modern, high-demand careers. He highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge innovations such as e-taste devices, encouraging students to stay updated with emerging technologies. Students were advised to focus on comprehensive preparation and not skip questions in revision exams to achieve academic success.

VELS' Excellence in Healthcare and Infrastructure

Highlighting VELS prominence in healthcare, Thiru. Gandhi shared that VELS Medical College and Hospital handles over 2,000 patients daily, showcasing its status as one of the premier medical institutions in the state. He further emphasized that accolades such as NAAC A++ and Category 1 accreditation reflect VELS as one of the best deemed university in Chennai. Concluding his address, he encouraged students to consider careers in medicine, nursing, and teaching, which are projected to be among the highest-paying professions in the future.

He also said "In today's fast-paced world, lifestyle changes have brought new health challenges that demand greater attention to eye and heart care. Long hours of screen exposure, digital dependence, and urban stress have led to a rise in vision-related issues, making Optometry one of the most sought-after fields in healthcare. Similarly, sedentary habits, irregular diets, and high stress levels have increased the prevalence of cardiac conditions, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals in Cardiac Care Technology. At VELS these programs are designed to meet modern healthcare demands nurturing experts who combine advanced clinical knowledge with a deep sense of empathy and service."

Recognition of Academic Achievements

Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of VELS Group of Institutions, reinforced the institution's commitment to academic excellence by personally honoring the top-performing students from each participating school. The awards were presented to meritorious students, and in an engaging segment of the programme, five students were selected through a spin wheel draw and were awarded electronic devices as a token of recognition and encouragement.

This year's edition witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students from 100 schools across Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts actively engaging in the event, reflecting VELS' strong regional presence and unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent.

The VELS Academic Excellence Awards 2025 stands as a testament to VISTAS' vision of fostering talent, motivating students to achieve higher goals, and providing comprehensive academic and career guidance.

Vels University continues to be recognised as one of the best deemed-to-be universities in Chennai. Established as a deemed-to-be University in 2008 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, VISTAS is home to over 18,000 students and 1,100 faculty members, offering more than 100 programs across diverse disciplines of UG and PG courses including Medicine, Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Commerce, Maritime Studies, and Agriculture. The University is recognised by UGC, AICTE, NMC, INC, PCI, BCI, DGS, and NCTE, holds NAAC A++ accreditation, enjoys UGC 12(B) status, and has 11 NBA-accredited programs. Notably, the UGC has graded VISTAS as a Category-I Deemed-to-be University, highlighting its academic and institutional excellence. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, VELS University was placed in the 101-150 band overall, with its Pharmacy discipline ranked 61st.

For more information, please visit: velsparamedical.com

