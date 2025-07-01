Vishwa Samudra Group Named Among ET Now's "Best Organisations to Work 2025"

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: Vishwa Samudra Group is full of pride after being recognised according to ET Now as among the "Best Organisations to Work 2025". The award recognises organisations who have established progressive, inclusive and people-first cultures and places where employees feel empowered to grow and flourish.

Under the progressive stewardship of our Chairman, Mr. Chinta Sasidhar, Vishwa Samudra Group continues foster a work environment that sees people as assets, not resources. Through a culture of trust, recognition and mutual growth and development, it has created an aspirational workplace where our people are empowered to build, lead and grow.

"At Vishwa Samudra, we believe it is people who shape the organisation and not the reverse. This recognition is a testament to our legacy of commitment to talent, inclusion and shared purpose to propel us forward," said Shivdutt Das, Managing Director - Vishwa Samudra Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

The group's dedication to individual empowerment, a growth mindset, and a culture of ownership has allowed it to create an environment of innovation, resilience, and strong internal alignment and cohesion in its varied businesses. In marine infrastructure, education, logistics, or social impact, Vishwa Samudra continues to distinguish itself not only for what it builds -- but how it builds, starting with its people.

This award reinforces Vishwa Samudra's steadfast belief that organisations that truly prioritise their people are invariably the best equipped to lead in an increasingly changeable world.

