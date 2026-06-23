VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: Visionary Leaders Shaping the Future of Business highlights entrepreneurs, founders, and business executives who are driving innovation, creating industry impact, and redefining success through strategic leadership. The feature showcases inspiring journeys, key achievements, business growth stories, and the unique approaches these leaders adopt to navigate evolving market trends. By recognizing their contributions, the platform offers valuable insights into leadership, resilience, and innovation while celebrating individuals and organizations that are shaping the future of their industries.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO, London Organsation of Skills Development (LOSD)

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, educator, philanthropist, and thought leader whose inspiring founder's journey reflects resilience, innovation, and a commitment to lifelong learning. Overcoming significant personal and professional challenges, she has established and led multiple successful initiatives that promote education, leadership, entrepreneurship, and social impact globally. Her achievements include numerous international awards, honorary recognitions, bestselling publications, and influential speaking engagements across the world. Through her visionary leadership, Prof. Dr. Somani has empowered individuals and organizations to embrace innovation, diversity, and sustainable growth. Her industry contributions extend across academia, business, and community development, where she continues to inspire future leaders, drive positive change, and create opportunities that foster knowledge sharing, empowerment, and global collaboration.

Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety

With over three decades of experience in occupational safety and personal protective equipment (PPE), Hemant Sapra has played a pivotal role in transforming KARAM Safety into a globally recognised safety solutions brand. As President, Global Sales & Marketing, he has been instrumental in expanding the company's international footprint, with certified safety products reaching over 140 countries. A respected industry leader, he has served as President of the Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA) and has actively contributed to advancing PPE standards in India through collaborations with regulatory bodies. Under his leadership, KARAM Safety has strengthened its focus on innovation, workforce development, and social responsibility while setting new benchmarks in workplace safety and sustainable growth.

Amit Paranjape, Director - Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd

Amit Paranjape, Director - Business Development at Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd, is part of the next-generation leadership driving the company's growth across expansion, redevelopment, and new business verticals. With over 13 years of experience across the real estate lifecycle, he has built deep expertise spanning land acquisition, project development, sales, and delivery. He currently oversees sales and marketing across more than 48 projects covering nearly 10 million sq. ft. and has played a key role in strengthening redevelopment and Development Management initiatives. His contributions have also supported the company's expansion into new markets while advancing innovative residential, senior living, and inclusive community developments.

Fahim Batliwala, Chairman, Managing Director & Promoter, SIMCA Advertising Limited

Fahim Batliwala, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of SIMCA Advertising Limited, is a second-generation entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry. Following SIMCA's successful IPO in FY26, he is leading the company's next phase of growth by strengthening its capital base and accelerating investments in digital transformation, premium media infrastructure and technology-led advertising solutions. Under his leadership, SIMCA reported Revenue from Operations of ₹127.22 crore in FY26, while Profit After Tax surged 125.3% to ₹16.62 crore and EBITDA grew 129.6% to ₹23.55 crore. Today, the company serves 124 clients through a portfolio of 210 media assets, including 74 traditional billboard spaces and 136 digital billboard (DOOH) slots.

Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner & Director, Delhi Public School (DPS)

Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director of Delhi Public School (DPS) Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur, Hinjawadi Pune, and the upcoming Pune East campus, is driving educational transformation through a learner-centric and systems-focused approach. Leading institutions that serve thousands of students, he champions the philosophy of becoming "1% better every day"--fostering continuous improvement in leadership, teaching, student wellbeing, and school culture. As Co-Founder of Equanimity Learning, he extends this vision beyond individual schools, helping institutions build sustainable systems for long-term excellence. Through collaborative leadership, innovation, and evidence-based school improvement, Siddharth is shaping future-ready learning ecosystems and contributing meaningfully to India's evolving education landscape.

Sujay Santra, Founder & CEO, iKure Techsoft Pvt. Ltd.

Driven by a personal experience of medical misdiagnosis that nearly cost his father's life, Sujay Santra transitioned from leadership roles at IBM and Oracle to establish iKure Techsoft Pvt. Ltd. with a vision to transform healthcare access for underserved communities.

Over the past 15 years, he has led iKure's evolution into a global primary-care systems platform operating at the intersection of healthcare delivery, AI-enabled population health, digital health infrastructure, and continuum-of-care systems.

Built in India and scaling across emerging geographies, iKure integrates digital infrastructure, community healthcare delivery, longitudinal care models, and implementation architecture to advance prevention-first healthcare.

Under his leadership, iKure has impacted over 36 million lives and treated more than 4.5 million patients. Through innovations including Cardiac 360, Diabetic 360, pre-eclampsia management, planetary health, and climate-resilient healthcare systems, Sujay continues to advance equitable, data-driven healthcare.

His book, Losing Big, Winning Bigger, reflects his entrepreneurial journey and purpose-led vision.

To know more about iKure, please visit: https://ikuretechsoft.com/

Arushi Govil & Dalbir Singh, Co-Founders, Kayhan Entertainment

Arushi Govil and Dalbir Singh, one of India's defining IP-creator couples and Co-Founders of Kayhan Entertainment, are building an IP-led creative ecosystem focused on original storytelling, talent development, and creative exports. Operating across animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling, Kayhan has already launched three original IPs on KidZ (ZEE5): Chote Tara Ka Bada Gadar, FAB 5, and Smart Kids. Dalbir brings experience from global productions including Avengers: Endgame, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Venom, while Arushi has worked on Tenet, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Brahmastra. Through Macra Academy powered by Kayhan Entertainment, their education initiative, they are also nurturing India's next generation of animators and storytellers while building globally scalable franchises rooted in Indian narratives.

Niteen Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness

Niteen Shah, Founder & Managing Director of Total Sports & Fitness, India's leading multi-brand sports and fitness retail chain is driven by a vision to make sports and fitness an integral part of everyday life in India. He believes that sports have the power to transform physical, mental, and emotional well-being and that every child should have the opportunity to participate in multiple sports as part of their overall development. A strong advocate for integrating physical fitness, food science, and emotional well-being into education, he champions the creation of accessible sports infrastructure across schools, colleges, and communities. Through his work, Niteen is committed to fostering a culture of active living, making sports more accessible and affordable, and inspiring collective investment in fitness to help build a healthier, fitter, and truly sporting nation.

Anup Jhamtani & Meenakshi Jhamtani, Managing Director & Executive Director, Jhamtani Realty Pvt. Ltd.

Anup Jhamtani and Meenakshi Jhamtani jointly lead Jhamtani Realty Pvt. Ltd., blending entrepreneurial vision with professional management to build one of Pune's most trusted real estate brands. Under their leadership, the company has delivered over 4 million sq. ft. and launched more than 6.4 million sq. ft. across 32 residential, commercial, retail, and mixed-use developments. While Anup spearheads strategic growth, expansion, and business development, Meenakshi drives sales and marketing, operational excellence, digital transformation, and customer-centric initiatives. Together, they have transformed Jhamtani Realty into a diversified, future-ready organization known for thoughtful design, quality execution, and long-term value creation, contributing significantly to Pune's evolving urban landscape.

Manik Sehgal, Marketing Communications Leader, Brand Strategist, & Founder of Raasa Karts India Pvt. Ltd.

Manik Sehgal is a seasoned Marketing Communications Leader, Brand Strategist, and Founder of Raasa Karts India Pvt. Ltd., with over 16 years of experience building impactful brands and integrated marketing campaigns. Throughout his career, he has led strategic communication initiatives for renowned brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Yakult, Daikin, and LINE, and served as Vice President - Strategy & Planning at Grapes Digital. Driven by a vision to transform India's unorganized street-food sector, he founded Raasa Karts, a startup recognized on Shark Tank India among over 2 lakh applicants. Through Raasa, Manik is empowering street-food vendors by providing branding, licensing, digital onboarding, operational support, and growth opportunities, creating a scalable ecosystem for sustainable entrepreneurship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)