VTEX Acquires Weni to Enhance Its Composable and Complete Platform, Delivering Data-Driven, AI-Powered CX for Enterprise Brands and Retailers

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform trusted by 2,600 global enterprise brands and retailers, has acquired Weni, a leader in customer service solutions fueled by advanced AI. This acquisition strengthens VTEX's ability to deliver a seamless, end-to-end customer experience platform tailored to the customized needs of its global enterprise brands and retailers. B2B and B2C businesses powered by VTEX will benefit from intuitive support options, driving sustained business success through a deeper, more connected commerce experience. VTEX has shown remarkable economic impact with enterprise brands seeing USD $5.8M in cost savings after migrating from legacy systems to VTEX. The addition of Weni tackles a critical consideration in the commerce platform ecosystem by enhancing efficiency and improving customer experiences, while also addressing the high costs associated with outdated call center systems. VTEX's acquisition of Weni caters to the diverse preferences of our global enterprise customers, offering support through various mediums, including instant messaging and other channels for tailored support. "Some retailers spend 10% or more of their revenue on customer support. Our goal with Weni is to offer an innovative end-to-end CX solution that continues to validate our recognition as leaders in B2C and B2B commerce by IDC, increasing the return on investment that brands receive with VTEX," said Alexandre Soncini, VTEX co-founder responsible for the acquisition.

Weni will continue to operate as an independent business unit. This new unit will deliver a specialized and opinionated CX solution to ensure zero-friction onboarding and seamless collaboration for enterprise brands and retailers. By leveraging hyperautomation and advanced data analytics, Weni by VTEX will optimize conversational channels, enhance customer satisfaction, and reduce operational costs. The solution includes two key components: Auto-pilot, an AI-powered agent tailored for retail that minimizes escalation to human agents, delivering high consumer confidence and speeding up resolution times; and Co-pilot, a humanized customer service tool that boosts CX reps' efficiency by seamlessly integrating AI with human oversight.

In line with VTEX's commitment to efficiency and measurable outcomes, Weni by VTEX will be offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. The pricing model is outcome-based, with a success fee tied to AI agent-resolved customer interactions. This innovative approach ensures that VTEX and its customers are aligned to drive cost reductions and enhance customer experience.

VTEX and Weni already share customers who have found success on both platforms, such as Grupo Cencosud, a leading retail conglomerate with a presence spanning across the Americas (including Latin America and the United States) and China. The publicly traded multinational company leveraged Weni's solution by implementing an intelligent communication channel to deliver intentional, data-informed messages to its customers. This resulted in a 30% increase in customer satisfaction. By delivering an innovative approach to enhancing their customer experience with Weni, Grupo Cencosud transformed each interaction into an opportunity for increased sales and deeper brand loyalty.

"The acquisition of Weni represents a significant milestone in VTEX's strategy to be the backbone of connected commerce, offering a complete, data-driven, AI-powered CX platform," said Alexandre Soncini, VTEX co-founder. "This aligns with what we believe is the future of digital commerce, which we call Concierge Commerce. While in-store sellers are empowered with tools to engage in the omnichannel journey, Weni's solution extends this exclusive and efficient customer service. This unification of channels makes the consumer feel that the entire purchasing process is personalized and well-supported, much like a concierge service," Soncini added.

