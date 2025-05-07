Winners of 7th Iconic Brand Awards 2025 Announced, Honouring MSMEs Driving India's Growth and Contributing to the Vision of Viksit Bharat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: The Iconic Brand of the Year Award 2025 celebrates the achievements of MSME businesses from across India, recognizing their vital contributions to the nation's economic growth and their role in shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat. The 7th edition of this prestigious award was jointly organized by Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. and Unique Arts, in association with Euro Britain Certification Ltd., U.K. Below is the list of featured winners, presented in alphabetical order.

AL Basheer Logistics Pvt. Ltd - Jalpally, Telangana : The company offers a comprehensive range of logistics services aimed at streamlining supply chains, minimizing costs, and maximizing efficiency, while ensuring customer satisfaction. It provides customized solutions, freight forwarding, warehousing, last-mile delivery, or supply chain consulting.

Aluminium Electrical Industries - Varanasi, Uttar.Pradesh : Established in 1957, it specializes in line hardware and power connectors for transmission lines and high-voltage substations. With decades of expertise, the company designs, manufactures, and supplies a wide range of products essential for securing and connecting various components in both mechanical and electrical systems.

Atul Sons Logistics Pvt Ltd - Mumbai: It specializes in warehousing solutions, construction, and real estate. The company operates custom bonded warehouses, offering storage space to leading importers, and constructs industrial warehouses for leasing to various companies. The company manages approximately 400,000 square feet of warehousing capacity in Navi Mumbai.

Brijraj Industries LLP - Mumbai: The company has a state-of-the-art plastic moulding facility, providing a comprehensive range of plastic processing solutions under one roof. Brijraj is known for the highest level of quality, customer service, and tool service capability. They have also been certified by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DIPP) under the Start Up India initiative.

CGMP Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Noida: Uttar Pradesh. It's a turnkey cleanroom engineering and construction company with over a decade of experience in designing and building ISO-standard cleanrooms, semiconductor labs, BSL labs, hospitals, R & D labs, medical device facilities, operation theatres, ICUs, and related services. The company has successfully established nearly four dozen cleanrooms across various locations in India.

Crown Foreign Services Pvt. Ltd - New Delhi: It stands as a premier Attestation and Apostille Application Center. Specializing in attestation, authentication, apostille, and legalization services. Whether document attestation is needed for educational, commercial, or personal purposes, their expertise guarantees a seamless experience.

Delostyle Studio Pvt. Ltd. - Kolkata: Being a seasoned a software development consultant. It offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Aspiring to be the preferred partner for businesses seeking transformative IT solutions on a global scale, Delostyle Studio is known for its expertise, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Nhancesmart Consulting Private Limited - Bengaluru: It is a forward-thinking HR and Compliance company dedicated to crafting customized solutions tailored to the unique demands of businesses. Through their tailored approach and commitment to leveraging technology, it strives to be a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of HR and compliance.

Prash Enterprises - Noida, Uttar Pradesh: It is a prominent organization specializing in skill development, enhancing youth employability, and providing CSR-based skilling initiatives for underprivileged youth. It is affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and offers comprehensive solutions, from mobilization to placement, aimed at improving business productivity.

Robonex India Pvt. Ltd. - Faridabad, Haryana:The company specializes in manufacturing a comprehensive range of components, including hydraulic tubes and cylinders, pins and bushes, piston rods, pistons, head-end covers, charging pumps, bearings, and fabrication components, among others. Robonex ensures that its products meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Saad services India Pvt Ltd - Mumbai : The company provides supports and services in Apostille, Attestation, Translation, Visa assistance, and Embassy services, ensuring smooth, transparent, secure, and affordable solutions for over 200 countries. It offers streamlined solutions to ensure your documentation needs are met with the highest level of professionalism.

S. R. Engineering - Raipur, Chhattisgarh: It is an industrial solution provider specializing in a broad range of products, including conveyor belts, transformers, ESPs, material handling equipment, couplings, motors, plummer blocks, and cardan shafts. It proudly stands as a part of the Shiva Group, a unified entity that brings together the strengths of its subsidiaries to offer an extensive array of industrial solutions.

UB International Trading Ltd - Thuthipet, Ambur Vighnahar Engineers Pvt. Ltd Vighnahar Engineers Pvt. Ltd the flagship company of UB Group, Specializing in the manufacturing and exporting of high-quality leather footwear for renowned European and American brands. The company's manufacturing processes are meticulously designed to be process-driven. It leverages technology at all levels, to foster innovation and enhance productivity.

Unique Tele Services India Pvt Ltd - Pune: It is one of the Leading service provider company in the in the Sector of Telecommunication. It provides services in Fiber Rollouts, Operations & Maintenance. They provide customized & innovative services as per client's need and make timely execution of the orders placed by clients in telecom industry.

Vighnahar Engineers Pvt. Ltd - Navi Mumbai: With over six decades of experience, the company is committed to delivering excellence in every project. It focuses on customer satisfaction, it has was worked on diverse range of projects, including government and PSU works, commercial, residential, and institutional buildings, high-rise constructions, roads, and electrical sub-stations.

Vinarch Infra Solutions - Chennai: It is a reputable manufacturer of metal building systems. The company is dedicated to being a leader in the construction industry, driving innovation with sustainable and efficient building solutions that foster growth and prosperity. Blending technical expertise with cutting-edge technology, it delivers tailor-made solutions to a diverse clientele.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)