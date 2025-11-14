World Diabetes Day Special: Why Avocados Are Every Diabetic's Best Friend

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: On World Diabetes Day, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) highlights the role of avocados as one of nature's most wholesome foods for managing diabetes and promoting better overall health.

Packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, dietary fibre, and over 20 essential nutrients, avocados are a smart and satisfying choice for those looking to balance blood sugar naturally. Unlike most fruits, avocados are low in carbohydrates and sugar, helping maintain stable glucose levels and preventing sudden spikes after meals.

For people living with diabetes, every meal choice counts -- and avocados make it easier to enjoy food that's both delicious and beneficial. Their healthy fats aid in improving insulin sensitivity, while fibre supports digestion and satiety, reducing the urge to snack on sugary foods.

Beyond blood sugar management, avocados also support heart health, a major concern for diabetics. Their nutrient profile -- rich in potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants -- helps regulate blood pressure and combat inflammation.

Easy to add to any Indian meal, avocados blend beautifully into breakfast smoothies, salads, wraps, and even parathas or dals for a creamy twist.

This World Diabetes Day, WAO encourages everyone to make mindful food choices -- and to discover how a simple, natural fruit like the avocado can help build a healthier tomorrow.

About the World Avocado Organisation:

The World Avocado Organisation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organisation promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public. To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com.

