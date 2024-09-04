XLRI Jamshedpur hosts two-day conclave on 'HR for the Greater Good'

SMPL Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 4: XLRI Xavier School of Management proudly hosted the inaugural "HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2024" on August 26th and 27th, 2024. This landmark event brought together thought leaders, HR professionals, industry experts, and academicians to explore the critical role of Human Resource Management in promoting organizational sustainability, ethics, and employee well-being. The conclave commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and wisdom, led by Biranchi Das, Director Personnel at Sound Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). Joining him were Fr S George, S.J. (Director, XLRI), Prof. Sanjay Patro (Dean Academics, XLRI), Fr. Donald D'Silva, S.J. (Dean Administration and Finance, XLRI), and Prof. Jatinder Kumar Jha (Convener, HR Conclave).

The first day featured keynote addresses from distinguished leaders including Dr. John Mathai, Member Secretary of Damodar Valley Corporation; Dr. Nirav Mandir, Chief Human Capital and Sustainability Officer at Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.; and Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of The Global Network for Zero. Their presentations set the stage for a robust discussion on the evolving role of HR in fostering high-performance work systems, corporate social responsibility, and ethical governance.

An insightful panel discussion followed, with contributions from Fr Kuruvilla, S.J., Prof. Pramod Kumar Padhi, Prof. Jatinder Kumar Jha, and Prof. Paramjot Singh and Prof. Tata Raghuram from XLRI Jamshedpur. The panelists delved into the responsibilities of HR in driving organizational ethics and employee well-being. The conclave witnessed participation from 14 prominent organizations, including NTPC Ltd., BCPL, GRID India, C-DAC, NLC, Coal India, NHPC, HPCL, IOCL, GAIL, Balmer Lawrie, MOIL, and DVC, among others. Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) such as Coal India, NLC India Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. showcased their HR policies and practices, engaging the audience in rich discussions and interactions.

The second day commenced with the Vriksharopan (Tree Plantation) ceremony, underscoring the conclave's commitment to environmental sustainability. Dr. John Mathai delivered a keynote session on the "Challenges faced by HRs in PSUs," offering valuable insights into the unique difficulties HR professionals encounter in public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the need for a balanced approach between bureaucratic processes and dynamic work environments.

The afternoon featured presentations from Grid Controller of India Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, and MOIL Ltd., highlighting their innovative HR practices. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, NHPC Ltd, and DVC Ltd. followed, sharing their strategies for integrating sustainability and employee well-being into their HR frameworks.

An interactive workshop on Social Performance & Talent Imperative conducted by Sourav Roy from TATA Steel Ltd. provided practical insights into measuring and enhancing social impact, emphasizing HR's role in these efforts. One of the most anticipated segments of the day was the HR Director's Discussion, where HR leaders from various sectors engaged in a dynamic exchange of ideas. This discussion highlighted the evolving challenges and opportunities in the HR domain, particularly in the context of fostering a culture of ethical governance and employee well-being.

The conclave concluded with a grand Award Ceremony and Cultural Program, celebrating organizations and individuals who exemplified excellence in HR practices. The cultural program, reflecting the rich heritage of XLRI, provided a vibrant end to the two-day event.

The HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2024 has set a high benchmark for future events, fostering collaboration and dialogue on how HR can be a catalyst for positive change in organizations and society. The discussions and insights from this conclave will inspire HR professionals to advance the greater good in their respective fields.

