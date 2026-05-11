Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad, performs 100+ successful Scarless Thyroid Surgeries

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11: Remote-access scarless thyroid surgery is transforming thyroid care by eliminating neck scars and enabling faster recovery. This advanced procedure has metamorphosed a large number of patients' lives, delivering significantly enhanced aesthetic outcomes. Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad is the first to successfully perform more than 100 such scarless thyroid surgeries, making strong inroads in thyroid care in Gujarat, under the leadership of Dr. Siddharth Shah, Senior Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon & Scarless Thyroid Surgery Expert.

The thyroid gland is a bi-lobed, butterfly-shaped endocrine gland sitting just below the voice box, weighing merely 25 grams in adults, yet producing hormones that regulate virtually every metabolic process in the human body.

Thyroid nodules are a common occurrence in 8-9% of the general population, with over 12% prevalence observed in women. However, more than 85% of nodules are non-cancerous and may need treatment for their cosmetic indications. Yet for anyone diagnosed with a thyroid nodule, the prospect of surgery often brings considerable apprehension, mostly for the procedure and more so for the visible neck scar left by traditional open surgery.

Scarless vs. Truly Scarless

Over the years, to avoid a visible neck scar, several remote access approaches for thyroid surgery have been developed in which the incisions are made either in breast areolar tissue, armpit or behind the ears; however, this does leave a scar even though it is hidden from sight.

A recent, more advanced remote access surgery for the thyroid leaves no scar visible on the body. Since the incision is hidden inside the mouth (within the inner lip), it makes it truly scarless. Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad, is the first hospital in Gujarat to perform more than 100 such scarless thyroid surgeries.

"This remote-access thyroid surgery eliminates both the apprehension of surgery and scope of any visible scars. Unlike conventional surgeries, no drains are placed postoperatively, and patients can be discharged within 24 hours," said Dr. Siddharth Shah. He further added, "It is safe, virtually painless in recovery, and patients can eat within four hours of surgery and return to work the very next day."

In India and especially in Gujarat, few centres offer this kind of unique novel procedure. Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad, has excelled in this art and has performed large volumes, establishing itself as a centre of excellence in Thyroid Care and Thyroid Scarless Surgeries.

Way Ahead

The procedure is currently performed for non-cancerous or benign thyroid tumours and nodules. Importantly, there is no age barrier. Dr. Siddharth Shah's youngest patient to undergo this surgery was a 12-year-old girl who presented with a significantly enlarged thyroid nodule, showing just how safe and adaptable it is, even in younger patients.

The Head & Neck cancer department at Zydus Cancer hospital, Ahmedabad, consists of renowned surgeons, Dr. Mahesh H Patel, Dr. Siddharth Shah, Dr. Dipen Patel and Dr. Supreet Bhatt. They are also supported by an esteemed Onco Plastic & Reconstruction team with Dr. Raghuvir Solanki and Dr. Jatin Bhojani. The hospital has a great combination of advanced technology, including the Da Vinci Xi Robot and clinical experts. On the other hand, the multispeciality team has some of the known names like Dr. Navneet Shah, Endocrinologist, Diabetologist and Internal Medicine Specialist with Vascular Interventional Radiologists such as Dr. Saketh Rao and Dr. Divyesh Dadhania.

About Zydus Hospitals

Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad, is strategically located at the heart of the city and has been recognised as the 'Best Hospital' by Hansa Research for seven consecutive years. A 'leading multispeciality hospital', Zydus offers comprehensive care across all major super-specialities, including cardiac sciences, nephrology, neurosciences, gastroenterology, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, pediatrics, internal medicine, oncology, and more.

To learn more about Zydus and consult the experts, visit https://zydushospitals.com/

With a strong presence across Gujarat -- four hospitals currently operational and three more nearing completion, Zydus continues to expand its footprint in advanced healthcare delivery. Renowned for its exceptional clinical expertise and cutting-edge technology, Zydus Hospitals attracts patients from across India and around the world, delivering world-class medical care with a patient-first approach.

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