Biotech Capital Markets in 2026: Back to Basics, Built to Last

By Manish Saini

The U.S. biotech sector is a high-growth, high-innovation industry and operates at the unique intersection of innovation, policy and capital. The sector operates within the world's most sophisticated capital markets, acting as the financial engine powering scientific breakthroughs. The biotech landscape has matured from a pandemic-driven speculative environment to a more disciplined approach from company leadership, with a focus on assets with the greatest impact on patients’ lives.

Dheeraj Chinthalapelly, a Director at Truist Securities in New York, where he leads the strategic advisory and capital markets for healthcare companies, provides unique perspectives into these shifts. He has advised on multiple multi-billion-dollar M&A, debt and equity financings transactions across healthcare. Leveraging extensive experience in M&A and capital raising, he advises life sciences leaders on financing strategies, interpreting investor sentiment, and navigating the changing landscape of the public markets.

Boom, Bust, and Recovery - Navigating the Challenging Environment

According to Dheeraj, one of the most difficult aspects of the last few years has been the challenging funding environment combined with the impact of inflation. While the costs of running clinical trials grew significantly, the capital deployment has slowed and investor sentiment shifted to extreme caution.

“We advised management teams to prioritize capital allocation with a focus towards achieving key value-driving milestones for lead drug. We steered leadership to extend cash runway by reducing fixed costs and exploring alternative financing strategies such as royalty financings to bolster balance sheet”, says Dheeraj.

The Shift in Biotech Valuations and Impact on M&A

The markets have stabilized, and we are starting to see the valuations for public biotechs appreciate. According to Dheeraj “We are also seeing this sentiment trickle down to the private markets. Previously, it was nearly impossible for Pharma to justify buying assets with those sky-high valuations while trying to fill their pipelines. Now that valuations have normalized, we are seeing Pharma become active in M&A and eager to move upstream, including earlier-stage opportunities”

What’s Working in Capital Markets

Dheeraj notes that “Recent IPOs followed a distinct framework: de-risked assets with strong clinical data, blue-chip investors and support from insiders, and well-defined value catalysts within 12-18 months post-IPO”

“There is significant emphasis on testing-the-waters (TTW) and companies are encouraged to do 50-plus meetings sometimes. It’s not just educating investors but helping them understand the unique aspects of the story, while remaining nimble enough to refine execution strategy”. These tactics – several of which Dheeraj has helped formulate and execute – have resulted in successful outcomes for investors and are now being applied across a range of biotech IPOs. His advisory methodology — spanning investor targeting, narrative positioning, and milestone-driven execution planning — has established him as a sought-after advisor in the biotech capital markets.

Positioning Well for the Recent Biotech Comeback

“I believe the market correction, post the "COVID bubble" has shifted capital away from high-risk assets to higher-quality companies. Investors aren’t sitting on cash anymore — they need to deploy it. People have learned how to live with uncertainty and we’ve seen some of that optimism come back into the sector”, adds Dheeraj.

As a result, the playbook for accessing capital has evolved and CEOs need to adapt to the new market. According to Dheeraj, the companies positioned to take advantage share a few key characteristics:

Start early – identify the right set of investors and initiate dialogue well before a transaction

Prioritize optionality – Cash runway unlocks flexibility and optimizing it provides strategic advantage

Stay Nimble - opportunistic raises with a focus on investor quality provides durability

What’s Next: A Market Poised for Next Generation of Biotechs

Rapid evolution of China’s discovery, development and regulatory infrastructure during the past decade drove its explosive growth and scale of out-licensing deals. Despite this, Dheeraj remains optimistic. “This has yet to impact the outlook and the reset toward patient impact will be the defining driver for the sector”. He expects the companies to evaluate multiple pathways, including strategic exit and financings, to maximize value creation. He anticipates the creation of a new cohort of late-stage and newly commercial companies. “The recent trends point to formation of next wave of mid- to large-cap biotechs right now. This will open the sector up to a different investor base, which will be needed for outperformance of the sector”

About Dheeraj Chinthalapelly

Dheeraj Chinthalapelly is a Director at Truist Securities in New York and is a recognized thought leader in biotech capital markets, and his perspectives on IPO readiness, M&A strategy, and investor sentiment have been widely sought by senior leadership across the industry. He regularly advises boards, CEOs and CFOs, and institutional investors across the global healthcare landscape. Dheeraj holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and B.Tech. from IIT Bombay.