Curis Lifesciences Acquires Majority Stake in Uninova, Accelerates Multi-Continent Expansion

Curis Lifesciences Limited has acquired a 51% controlling stake in Uninova Lifesciences Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of ₹20,65,500, involving the transfer of 1,53,000 equity shares — representing 51% of the target company's entire share capital. The acquired entity, which posted a topline of ₹5.39 crore in FY2024–25, will now function as a subsidiary post-transaction. As the controlling shareholder, Curis will deliver operational support, shared resources, and strategic direction to accelerate the subsidiary's existing business.

ABOUT UNINOVA LIFESCIENCES PRIVATE LIMITED

Uninova Lifesciences Pvt Ltd is an established player in generic pharmaceuticals, with a growing presence in India's domestic segment. This deal gives Curis a robust platform to deepen its footprint in the country's generics sector.

This alliance will allow the combined entity to build and scale its branded identity under the Uninova name nationwide, leveraging existing distribution reach and strengths.

STRATEGIC CONTEXT

This deal reflects the company's intent to vertically integrate its pharmaceutical operations. Both entities operate within identical industries — manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products — making this a vertical integration play aimed at enhancing supply chain control, boosting operational efficiencies, and reducing intermediary dependencies.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY, STRATEGIC RATIONALE AND GROWTH OUTLOOK

India is globally recognised as a hub for generic pharmaceuticals, backed by cost-efficient manufacturing, strong regulatory compliance, and deep scientific talent. The domestic pharmaceutical sector is estimated at approximately USD 50 billion, with generics commanding a dominant portion of prescriptions — reflecting resilient demand fundamentals.

The combined entity stands to benefit from multiple growth levers:

Revenue Growth Acceleration: Merging the subsidiary's distribution strength with the parent's manufacturing capabilities is projected to enhance penetration in domestic generics while enabling entry into fresh geographies.

Margin Improvement Potential: Backward integration, better capacity utilisation, and operational efficiencies are projected to support margin expansion over the medium term.

Export-Led Upside: The unified platform creates a pathway to enter regulated and semi-regulated global markets, leveraging India's strong positioning in worldwide generic supply.

Diversified Product Portfolio: Broader therapeutic coverage is projected to reduce concentration risk and enhance business resilience.

Operating Leverage: Synergies across procurement, manufacturing, and distribution are projected to optimise cost structures and improve overall profitability.

WHY IT MATTERS

Curis already holds a strong foothold in export markets, and its upcoming joint venture with Eurosun Pharmaceuticals in Nigeria is set to further strengthen its international presence. Acquiring the domestic subsidiary complements this vision by building a robust local foundation. This transaction positions the company to unlock scalable growth across both local and global markets, creating a balanced revenue model spanning generics and exports. Focused on domestic expansion alongside worldwide entry, the company is building a dual-engine growth vehicle.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

"We are focused on strengthening our end-to-end capabilities. Integrating the newly acquired subsidiary adds significant manufacturing depth and positions us to scale its existing operations, targeting a doubling of topline by FY27.

In parallel, our upcoming joint venture with Eurosun Pharmaceuticals in Nigeria will provide a solid platform for global expansion. With incorporation anticipated shortly, we are well-positioned to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical solutions across both local and worldwide markets."