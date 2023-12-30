''CLEAR Premium Water Set To Undertake Majority Stake in KELZAI Volcanic Water''

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 29: In a groundbreaking strategic move, CLEAR Premium Water, proudly announces undertaking a majority stake in KELZAI Volcanic Water, celebrated for its distinctive natural mineral water sourced from volcanic springs.

This acquisition marks a momentous milestone for CLEAR Premium Water as it boldly charts its course toward expanding its product portfolio and pioneering innovation in the bottled water industry.

KELZAI Volcanic water is a testament to the ancient tale of a million years ago when the supercontinent of Pangaea tore itself apart, which led to the formation of the mighty Indian subcontinent. The interaction of the rigid lithospheric plates led to volcanic activity, that led to lava oozing out and creating layers of mineral-rich volcanic rock basalt. This basalt then pilled into sheets giving rise to the mighty Sahyadri ranges, even older than the Himalayas. The rainwater that penetrates the mountains and the rocks gets naturally purified drop-by-drop embodying the purity of essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, and sodium. This process along the way balances the PH levels ranging from 7.5 to 8.2

Nayan Shah, the visionary Founder & CEO of CLEAR Premium Water, expresses his excitement, stating, “Our association with KELZAI Volcanic Water underscores our dedication to meeting the increasing demand for natural mineral water. With the strategic plant location, we aim to reach a broader audience, leveraging Clear's expertise, extensive network, and KELZAI’s established brand identity. This alliance is set to transform KELZAI’s market presence, ensuring remarkable growth and establishing dominance in the luxury water segment. This partnership enhances our natural mineral water offerings, positioning us to deliver exceptional value and impeccable service to our customers.”

In recent years, the surge in fine dining and the emergence of niche culinary experiences have heightened the demand for natural mineral water. KELZAI is poised to seamlessly elevate the overall dining experience in these establishments, while also meeting the needs of a broader luxury audience in various settings such as cafes, restaurants, institutions, multiplexes, hotels, and more.

Under the terms of this acquisition, KELZAI Volcanic Water will be exclusively distributed and marketed by CLEAR Premium Water’s parent company, Energy Beverages Private Limited, leveraging its robust network and Pan India Presence. This association underscores a shared dedication to delivering the highest quality natural mineral water, promising exceptional service, and an augmented market share for both CLEAR Premium Water and KELZAI Volcanic Water.

The synergy between CLEAR Premium Water and KELZAI Volcanic Water heralds a new era in the industry, promising a dynamic combination of expertise, innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainability and quality. This strategic alliance is set to captivate the market and reinforce CLEAR Premium Water’s position as a prominent player in the bottled water industry.

KELZAI Volcanic Water is available in 200 ml, 500 ml, and 1 liter biodegradable PET bottles, as well as available in 300 ml, 500 ml, and 750 ml glass bottles (Still & Sparkling)