JECRC University Unveils a New Template for Inclusive Campus Hiring with 35% Female Placements in 2025

In a striking development that reflects evolving hiring practices and the rising aspirations of women in higher education, JECRC University has announced that 35% of all job offers during its 2025 placement cycle were secured by female students. The university, which has consistently positioned itself as an innovation-driven institution, continues to challenge conventional gender dynamics in campus hiring.

The 2025 recruitment cycle at JECRC witnessed 2,230+ students placed across 13 schools and 161 programs, with 876 students receiving offers of ₹7 lakh per annum or more. The highest annual package offered this year reached ₹33 LPA, making it the university’s most competitive placement season to date.

While the overall placement numbers are commendable, it is the gender data that stands out. At a time when many institutions continue to grapple with gender disparity in STEM placements, JECRC’s 35% female hiring rate reflects a conscious, systemic shift in both institutional training and corporate preference.

Strategic Focus on Employability Yields Results

According to JECRC officials, the robust placement outcomes - particularly for women - stem from the university’s long-standing focus on skill enhancement, corporate alignment, and personalized training modules.

JECRC’s Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) initiative is a comprehensive, 300+ hour program that sharpens students’ competencies in quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, coding, soft skills, and professional communication. Conducted in partnership with platforms such as PrepInsta, CoCubes, HackerRank, AMCAT, and TCS iON, CRT ensures students are not just eligible, but employable.

“The future of hiring is skills-first, and that’s where we’ve invested consistently,” said a senior member of JECRC’s training and placement cell. “We don’t differentiate in ambition or training based on gender - and that’s beginning to reflect in our outcomes.”

Cross-Disciplinary Success and Corporate Trust

JECRC’s female students received offers across technical and non-technical streams. While firms like TCS, Capgemini, LTI Mindtree, and Accenture recruited heavily from engineering backgrounds, several roles were also offered in domains like operations, consulting, and financial services. Notably, 125 offers from Accenture and TCS were made in non-tech programs such as BBA, BCA, and B.Com.

This broad hiring base has been made possible due to targeted industry partnerships that provide students with real-time exposure to tools, platforms, and corporate workflows. More than 450 students each year undergo project-based training with ServiceNow, and AWS-certified cloud computing courses are now embedded in computer science-related programs.

Corporate collaborations with Google Cloud, Capgemini, MG Motors, and HPE CTY also bring internship and workshop opportunities to campus, helping students graduate with not just a degree but practical, résumé-worthy experience.

National Recognition and Institutional Growth

In recognition of its evolving placement ecosystem and commitment to bridging academia-industry gaps, JECRC was featured at multiple national platforms in 2025:

HR Success Talk (New Delhi) – Honored for excellence in corporate hiring alignment

– Honored for excellence in corporate hiring alignment International Business Conference (Bengaluru) – Cited for graduate readiness and institutional best practices

– Cited for graduate readiness and institutional best practices SHRM TECH 2.0 (Mumbai) – Applauded for integrating AI into training and assessments

Such recognition has strengthened JECRC’s standing among top-tier institutions preparing students for India’s rapidly transforming job market.

A Template for Inclusive Hiring in Higher Education

While the numbers are promising, experts believe that JECRC’s 35% women placement figure could serve as a benchmark for similar institutions aiming to improve gender diversity. According to market observers, this is not only an academic milestone but a signal to corporate India that the next generation of female talent is coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, ready and qualified.

“JECRC’s placement strategy has proved that when infrastructure, mentorship, and opportunity align - diversity follows naturally,” noted an HR analyst associated with a leading consulting firm. “This isn’t just about women getting jobs; it’s about women emerging as the future workforce leaders.”

Looking Forward

JECRC has placed over 12,000 students in the last five years, and its current trajectory suggests increasing integration between academia and enterprise. With a growing emphasis on AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital business, and entrepreneurship, the university is aligning its curriculum with what top employers now seek - diversity, agility, and innovation.

As companies double down on inclusive hiring and future-ready skill sets, institutions like JECRC University are not just producing graduates - they are shaping the workforce of tomorrow.