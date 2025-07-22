Paras Hospital News: Paras Hospital Gurugram Wrote a History by Performing the World's First Ever Living Donor Liver Transplant with Double Valve Heart Surgery

Recently, Paras Hospital news is spreading once again, showcasing a positive side of its expertise and dedication. Yes, the hospital has achieved a huge global breakthrough by successfully performing the first-ever living donor liver transplant with double valve heart surgery. This procedure is performed on a 55-year-old woman who came from Kyrgyzstan. She was dealing with a high-risk and last stage of an autoimmune liver disease, along with severe dysfunction in the tricuspid and mitral heart valves. Paras Hospital achieved a major breakthrough: Paras Hospital news explains Anara M visited from Kyrgyzstan to India and chose Paras Hospital. After several years of hospitalization, swiftly declining health, and painful procedures, the experts of Paras Hospital suggested a surgical procedure to mitigate the associated risks and issues. Before this, they conducted a thorough assessment they revealed that she needs a heart valve and liver transplant at the same time. Since it was a tough situation, the experts at Paras Hospital took this extraordinary challenge with grace. The team that conducted a 16-hour-long surgery includes specialized professionals who have several years of experience, skills, and necessary certification. The multidisciplinary team includes Dr. Vaibhaw Kumar (Director of the Institute of Liver Transplant and GI Surgery), Dr. Amit Rastogi (Chairman of the Institute of Liver Transplant and GI Surgery), and Dr. Sanjay Kumar (Vice Chairman of Cardiac Surgery). Some more contributors were there to achieve greater success, including Dr. Rajnish Monga (Chairman of Gastroenterology and Hepatology) and Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma (Director of Cardiology). After the surgery, Dr. Vaibhaw Kumar said that it is the first time anyone has combined a living donor liver transplant with simultaneous mitral and tricuspid valve repair. He further added that it will set a new benchmark in modern surgical care. How was the surgery conducted? As per the details released through the Paras Hospital news, this dual surgical procedure was started by stabilizing the heart of the patient. This process took around 4 hours. Following this, a team was allocated to keep a check on the heart’s function. When the heart became normal and stable, an expert team (names were mentioned above) started the procedure. The living donor liver transplant with heart valve surgery took a total of 12 hours. All these pushed the total duration to 16 hours. It is notable that around 20 specialists were included in the team, which consists of critical care nurses, anesthetists, and surgeons. Country’s well-known and one of the key members of this team – Dr. Sanjay Kumar explained that without stabilizing the heart, the liver transplant wouldn’t have been possible. This was a rare, high-risk case made possible by the combined expertise of our cardiac and liver teams. Talking about the donor who donated his liver, the patient’s nephew, who was 23 years old. He is fully recovered and discharged after 5 days of the surgical procedure. After this, he also returned to his home country within 3 weeks of the process. Now, he has resumed his work and is living a normal life. All these showcase the safety measures taken for the donor before and after the transplant. When it comes to the patient Anara, she spent only 8 days in the ICU. It was deep and intensive care, and she was discharged after 14 days only. She has already returned home, and after 6 weeks of rest, she is living a normal and healthy life. What ensured the success of this procedure? As per the latest Paras Hospital news, the healthcare experts successfully conducted the procedure, thanks to the cutting-edge technology and infrastructure. Along with this, Paras Hospital has hybrid operation theatres. The most interesting fact here is that they have used the AI-assisted plans and 3D imaging to make this critical and challenging task easy and successful. All these help Paras Hospital get recognition all around the globe. This will also help the hospital conduct successful multi-organ transplants to make the world a healthy and happy place. Well! This is not the first time that Paras Hospital has achieved something amazing; it does so regularly. About Paras Hospital Paras Hospital is a prominent and multi-specialty healthcare center. Founded in 2006, Paras Hospital offers specialized services within the different branches of orthopedics, gastro science, neuro science, oncology, cardiology, etc. The hospital has several branches PAN India. Currently, Paras Hospital has its branches in Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi, Udaipur, Srinagar, Kanpur, Darbhanga, and Panchkula. With thousands of happy clients, Paras Hospital is touching newer milestones through its cutting-edge, AI-based, and evidence-based interventions. To achieve its ultimate goal, a team of super-experienced, certified, and skilled physicians and specialized healthcare professionals is leading the way.



