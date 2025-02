With Device Tokenization, safety and convenience are at your fingertips. Once a card is Device Tokenized on PhonePe, a user can make hassle-free digital transactions, eliminating the need to manually enter card details at every merchant. The added convenience comes with the additional security benefits of tokenization making it a win-win for the consumer.

Here's how you can tokenize your device on PhonePe:

1. Open the PhonePe App and Click on the Profile section

2. In the Profile section click on the Credit and Debit Cards section

3. Select the option to add New Cards

4. Enter your Card Details

5. Verify your Card Details by entering OTP