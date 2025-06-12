Planning an International Trip? Here's Why Travel Insurance is Your Best Companion

If you’re packing your bags for that long-awaited international getaway, don’t forget to pack something you can’t see — but may desperately need: international travel insurance. While your passport and flight tickets may be non-negotiable, travel insurance often gets overlooked. But what happens if your baggage goes missing in Paris, your connecting flight from Dubai is delayed, or you need emergency medical care in Bali?

As the name suggests, international travel insurance plans cover your travel outside India. Users can avail these plans for the duration of their journey to help protect themselves and their family/friends against unforeseen medical expenses, trip delays or cancellations, baggage loss or theft, amongst other financial risks.

Why Do You Need International Travel Insurance?

Indian travellers are globe-trotting more than ever. But while booking flights and hotels is second nature, many still travel without insurance or settle for plans that barely scratch the surface. Here’s what a comprehensive international travel plan should cover:

Medical Emergencies Abroad: From unexpected illnesses to accidents, users can get cashless hospitalisation and treatment globally.

From unexpected illnesses to accidents, users can get cashless hospitalisation and treatment globally. Trip Disruptions: Flights can get delayed, cancelled, or rerouted. Insurance cushions you against additional costs like hotel stays or rebooked flights.

Flights can get delayed, cancelled, or rerouted. Insurance cushions you against additional costs like hotel stays or rebooked flights. Lost Baggage or Passport: Luggage gone missing at the airport? Travel insurance helps you recover your losses and continue your journey smoothly.

Luggage gone missing at the airport? Travel insurance helps you recover your losses and continue your journey smoothly. Emergency Trip Interruptions: Be it family emergencies or sudden changes, insurance offers financial protection when plans go off track.

Get Easy, Seamless Travel Insurance with PhonePe

PhonePe has simplified the process of buying travel insurance so travellers don’t have to deal with agents, paperwork, or hidden charges. Here’s what it covers :

Affordable Premiums: Starting at just ₹23/day, users get top-notch coverage without burning a hole in your pocket.

Starting at just ₹23/day, users get top-notch coverage without burning a hole in your pocket. Medical + Trip Coverage: Users can enjoy peace of mind with cover for hospitalisation, delays, cancellations, and more.

Users can enjoy peace of mind with cover for hospitalisation, delays, cancellations, and more. Baggage & Passport Loss Protection: One can stay protected against losses that could otherwise ruin a trip.

One can stay protected against losses that could otherwise ruin a trip. Instant Policy Issuance: Users get their travel insurance policy within minutes — right from the PhonePe app.

Users get their travel insurance policy within minutes — right from the PhonePe app. 24x7 Global Claim Support from Insurers : Round-the-clock help, no matter where one is.

: Round-the-clock help, no matter where one is. Flexible Cancellation: One can cancel up to a day before their departure — free of cost, no questions asked.

But Wait, There’s More!

Beyond travel insurance, PhonePe has partnered with Matrix Cellular International Services Ltd to ensure that travellers are always connected. With this partnership, every international travel insurance policy purchased on the PhonePe platform comes with a complimentary Matrix eSIM loaded with 500MB of international data — at no extra cost!

Travellers don’t have to hunt for local SIM cards anymore or deal with expensive roaming charges. After purchasing international travel insurance on PhonePe , the eSIM setup link lands straight in their inbox, ready to use the moment one lands. With this, users can get insured and eSIM-connected in one go.

Bonus Tip: User smartphones must support eSIM functionality. One eSIM is issued per policy and users can top up additional data via the Matrix Cellular International Services Ltd. website.

How to Buy in 5 Simple Steps

Open the PhonePe app and head to the Insurance section.

Select Travel Insurance > International Plans.

Enter your trip details – destination, dates, number of travellers.

Compare policies from top insurers present on the app

Choose your plan, pay securely, and receive your policy instantly. The eSIM link will be shared on your registered email right after the purchase.

So the next time you plan an international trip, remember — your best travel buddy might just be your PhonePe app. Travel worry-free, stay protected, and stay connected.