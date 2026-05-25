QAD | Redzone Strengthens AI Commitment with New Pune Hub Inauguration

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced the inauguration of its new regional hub in Pune, India on May 11, 2026. The inauguration marks a key step in advancing the company’s product engineering and technology capabilities across its three strategic platform pillars:

Redzone – empowering the frontline workforce

– empowering the frontline workforce Adaptive Applications – the intelligent operational backbone

– the intelligent operational backbone ChampionAI – Agentic AI built specifically for manufacturing

The Pune hub represents a strategic investment in the region aimed at advancing the brands position as an Artificial IntelligenceI-first company, accelerating technology innovation, and building stronger support mechanisms for global customers. The hub will also serve as an important center for building scalable systems and enhancing service delivery across markets.

“Manufacturing is at an inflection point, and the companies that will lead the next decade will not be the ones with the biggest systems. They will be the ones who can execute, adapt, and make decisions faster than everyone else. AI is fundamentally changing how production operates, and we intend to be at the center of that transformation,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of the company.

He added, “The regional hub is a strategic engineering and innovation center that will help shape the future of industrial technology. India has some of the best engineering talent in the world, and this investment enhances our ability to build faster, innovate faster, and deliver meaningful business outcomes for manufacturers globally. We are building for the future, and we are building with ambition.””

The Hub will focus on accelerating development across AI, cloud platforms, product engineering, industrial data systems, customer experience, and scalable global operations. It will also enhance the company’s ability to support factoties navigating increasing volatility across supply chains, labor availability, operational complexity, and global trade environments.

The hub is expected to become a key center for innovation across automotive, industrial manufacturing, food & beverage, and life sciences industries, where manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing AI-driven operational agility and real-time execution.

“This investment reflects both confidence and intent,” said Rajeev Purohit, GM India and Head of Engineering at the brand. “We are building an engineering organization designed for the new era, one that combines deep manufacturing expertise, modern cloud architecture, and agentic AI capabilities. Pune will play a pivotal role in helping us drive innovation at a global scale.”

Senior leadership attending the inauguration includes Sanjay Brahmawar, Amit Sharma, Rajeev Purohit, Kara Bellamy, and Robin Colman, alongside regional leaders including Anand Chiddarwar, Chaitanya Josyula, Dwarak Bakshi, and Anil Gunda.

The launch underscores their long-term commitment to India as a strategic center for engineering excellence, AI innovation, and global scale.

Key Industries Using QAD | Redzone

Automotive: India’s automotive sector is rapidly shifting toward electric vehicles, connected mobility, and globally integrated supply chains. QAD supports OEMs and Tier 1/Tier 2 suppliers with demand planning, supplier coordination, MMOG/LE compliance, traceability, quality management, and just-in-time scheduling, helping clients improve agility, reduce operational disruptions, and scale EV production efficiently.

Food & Beverage & Consumer Products: As India’s food processing and consumer products market continues to expand, production companies are under increasing pressure to ensure compliance, speed, and traceability. It helps businesses across packaged foods, dairy, confectionery, personal care, and consumer electronics streamline batch tracking, shelf-life management, recipe control, cold-chain visibility, and inventory optimization while supporting faster scale and export readiness.

Life Sciences: India’s growing pharmaceutical and medical devices ecosystem requires highly compliant and digitally connected operations. The company enables life sciences units to manage GMP-ready processes, regulatory compliance, serialization, supply chain visibility, and operational efficiency. With Pune and Maharashtra emerging as major pharma and biotech hubs, it supports companies in modernizing mass produce while improving speed, accuracy, and global competitiveness.