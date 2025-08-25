Rhinox Opens Smart Stainless Steel Pipe Facility in Haryana, Redefining Manufacturing Standards

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25: When Rhinox set out to build its new stainless steel pipe plant in Karnal, Haryana, the goal wasn’t just more capacity, it was smarter manufacturing. Today, the 11-acre facility with 300,000 square feet of built-up space officially opens its doors, offering a glimpse into what the future of stainless steel pipe production looks like.

The site houses four modern production units and a fully optimized stainless steel tube milling plant capable of producing 400 tons of SS304 and SS316L pipes every month. But what truly sets it apart is its use of advanced automation. Autogenous Longitudinal Tungsten Gas welding combined with online bright annealing ensures stronger welds, smoother finishes, and higher hygiene standards, making each pipe dependable in the toughest applications.

Rhinox’s commitment to quality extends beyond production lines. A dedicated metals and pipes testing lab sits at the heart of the Karnal plant, carrying out destructive and non-destructive tests that guarantee only the best products leave the floor.

Premium inputs ensure premium outputs. With raw materials sourced from Jindal Stainless Steel (JSL), Outokumpu, and POSCO India, Rhinox’s pipes deliver consistency and performance across critical applications, from high-purity pharmaceutical systems to industrial fluids, compressed air, and water distribution networks.

To further assure its customers, Rhinox has secured global certifications including NSF 61, NSF 372, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, PED, HACCP, and REACH. This means every pipe meets international benchmarks of safety, hygiene, and performance.

“This plant is built on the backbone of technology,” said a Rhinox spokesperson. “Automation allows us to deliver a level of precision and hygiene that wasn’t possible before. It’s not just about producing more, it’s about producing better.”

With this investment, Rhinox strengthens its standing as a trusted leader in piping solutions, bringing technology, quality, and customer confidence together in one facility.

Website: www.rhinoxindia.com

Email: Contact@rhinoxindia.com

Toll-Free: 1800-120-6232

Corporate Office: Nadana Road, Taraori - 132116, Karnal, Haryana, India

Head Office: 524 Phase-5, Sector-16, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, India