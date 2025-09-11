RRP Defense Ltd to Showcase Indigenous Innovations at East Tech The Symposium 2025, Ranchi

Mumbai, September 11, 2025 – RRP Defense Ltd. (RRP GROUP, India), proudly announces its participation in the upcoming East Tech Symposium 2025, to be held from 19th to 21st September 2025 at the Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

East Tech Symposium is a premier platform showcasing industry innovations to Army leaders, whose evaluations will guide future procurements under Special Financial Powers. The event is designed to boost India’s operational readiness by bringing together defense manufacturers, technology providers, and innovators.

With the theme “Made in India, Built for the Battlefield”, RRP Defense Ltd will present its latest advancements in defense technologies, aligned with India’s vision of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Defense Ltd, said,

“RRP Defense Ltd is committed to providing next-generation solutions to strengthen India’s defense preparedness. East Tech Symposium gives us the opportunity to showcase our innovations directly to Army leaders, reaffirming our mission to build world-class, battlefield-ready systems that are designed and manufactured in India.”

The company will display its advanced defense solutions spanning system integration, tactical technologies, and high-reliability components, designed to enhance operational efficiency across critical missions.

By participating in East Tech Symposium 2025, RRP Defense Ltd reinforces its dedication to India’s defense modernization drive and highlights its role as a trusted partner in developing home-grown defense capabilities.