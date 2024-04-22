Saarthi Greentech Unveils First Factory in Pune to produce Hydrogen Fuel Systems that aim to reduce Fuel Consumption and Carbon Emissions in an Indo- Australian collaboration.

Saarthi GreenTech, an Indo-Australian clean-tech company, has proudly announced the grand inauguration of its state-of-the-art factory inChakan, Pune. In first phase of its operation the 10,000 sq. ft production unit will manufacture approximately 1,00,000 units annually. The K series Hydrogen Fuel Systems will be available in different variants like K20, K30, K40, K50 corresponding to the engine capacity they support. Their patented electrolyser-based Hydrogen Fuel Systems, a cutting-edge technology, converts diesel-run engines into hydrogen-based hybrids instantly,leading to a remarkable reduction in fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

This factory represents a significant step forward for Saarthi GreenTech, making it India’s first manufacturing & assembly unit for Saarthi GreenTech’s innovative products to be sold in India as well as exported to global markets like Australia, Middle-East, Africa & the USA. Saarthi GreenTech’scurrent investment of approximately One Million Australian Dollars underscores its commitment to driving sustainable solutions and pioneering advancements in clean energy technologies.

The Indo- Australian innovation was inaugurated by Mr.Paul Murphy, the consulate general of Australiaaccompanied by Ms.Malini Dutt, A/g Trade and Investment Commissioner - India, Investment NSW,along with leaders of Saarthi GreenTech- Mr. Alok Kumar, Co-Founder, Saarthi GreenTech, Karunjit Kumar Dhir, Co-Founder Saarthi GreenTech and other industry veterans.Theywere also joined by Mr.Abhishek Goyal of BLR Logistiks, Mr. Balamurugan KGS of TransPra and Mr. Malcolm Dsouza & Mr.Santosh Ingalkar of KSH Distriparks as some of their esteemed guests for this inauguration ceremony.

Mrs.Nandani Kumar, MD for Saarthi GreenTech in Indiasaid, “The entire team at Saarthi GreenTech is passionate about leveraging technological innovations to reduce pollution & overall carbon footprint of the industries that heavily depend on the usage of the fossil-fuel, especially diesel. We are driven by a single focus to make this world a better place for our future generations by giving them a cleaner & greener world.”

Mr. Alok Kumar, Co-Founder of Saarthi GreenTech said, “After having invested years into this technology & project, the inauguration of the factory marks a significant milestone in our journey to reduce fuel consumption and carbon footprint. Our patented technology and strategic investments reflect our dedication to revolutionizing the clean-tech landscape and addressing pressing challenges in the automotive and industrial sectors.”

Mr. Karunjit Kumar Dhir, Co-Founder of Saarthi GreenTechexpressed his gratitude to the InvestmentNSW & the government of Australia for being very encouraging & helpful in enabling them to forge this Australia-India collaboration. He also mentioned, “Our world needs practically feasible energy transition solutions today that can accelerate the decarbonization journey for the industries and world economies, thereby reducing our carbon footprint rapidly. We can neitherreplace the fossil-fuel based vehicles currently running on roads overnight nor wait for years for greener alternatives that are affordable, and therefore Saarthi GreenTech is our little personal endeavor in this direction to solve this challenge today.”

Saarthi GreenTech is India’s first homegrown manufacturing company decarbonizing and solving the challenge of accelerating the transition of commercial automotive industry from diesel to hydrogen-based hybrid.

Saarthi Greentech's robust research and development infrastructure across India& Australia, coupled with strategic customer outreach initiatives, is revolutionizing the hydrogen economy piece in the overall clean-tech landscape. With it’s India headquarters based in Pune& Australia Head Office in Sydney (NSW), Saarthi Greentech is pioneering in revolutionizing the need for decarbonization in the automotive, mining, construction, marine, power generation, and industrial sectors.

Saarthi GreenTech is a pioneering clean-tech company dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions through innovative technologies leveraging Hydrogen. With a focus on hydrogen-based systems and a commitment to environmental stewardship, Saarthi GreenTech is shaping the future of clean energy for a greener tomorrow, today.