SFA India Brings Advanced Grease Management to India's Hospitality Sector

India's hospitality sector is expanding at an unprecedented pace. From premium hotels in metropolitan corridors to cloud kitchens powering the country's booming food delivery economy, commercial kitchens have become a cornerstone of urban infrastructure. With this expansion, however, comes a challenge that has long been underestimated: the responsible management of fats, oils, and grease, collectively known as FOG, generated in industrial volumes every single day.

When FOG enters drainage systems untreated, the consequences are both immediate andlong-term. Drain blockages, persistent odors, hygiene failures, and irreversible damage to plumbing infrastructure are among the most common outcomes. Municipal and local authorities across the nation are increasingly recognizing this risk, and regulatory pressure to implement effective FOG contaminants control measures at the source is mounting.

“Kitchen effluent management is no longer a back-of-house afterthought, it is a compliance imperative and an operational necessity for every serious commercial kitchen.”

Introducing the Sanigrease Range

It is against this backdrop that SFA India announced the launch of its Sanigrease range of grease separators at Plumbex India. Engineered to efficiently separate fatty waste from waste-water at the point of generation, this range is purpose-built for the rigorous demands of modern commercial kitchens, compact in form, seamless in integration, and uncompromising in performance. The solution addresses the problem where it matters most: at the source. By intercepting FOG before it enters the drainage system, Sanigrease helps kitchens avoid the costly cycle of reactive maintenance while simultaneously supporting higher hygiene standards and smoother day-to-day operations. Designed for demanding commercial environments, the range is built to perform reliably under the high-throughput conditions that characterize professional kitchens.

Global Presence

Countries of Operation

65+ Years

Years of Wastewater Innovation

Hotels, Restaurants & Cloud Kitchens

Key Application

Municipal FOG Regulations

Compliance Focus

Global Expertise, Local Relevance

The Group's entry into India's grease management space is not the move of a new entrant testing unfamiliar waters. With over six decades of expertise in wastewater drainage solutions and a robust international presence across multiple continents, the Group brings a depth of engineering capability and product refinement that few competitors can match. The Indian subsidiary, launched in 2022, was established precisely to bring this global knowledge base to a market evolving at remarkable speed.

Founded in 1958 with the creation of the first Sanibroyeur, a breakthrough that continues to redefine interior design possibilities worldwide.

About SFA Group

SFA Group is a global leader in the design and manufacture of domestic and professional solutions wherever water flows and drains. The Group's activities span four key pillars: water treatment, showers, balneotherapy and spa equipment, and domestic and professional pumping solutions. With ISO-certified manufacturing facilities and a portfolio of globally trusted brands, including Kinedo, Zehnder Pumpen, Aqua system, and Format, the Group has consistently set the benchmark for innovation, quality, and reliability in the sanitary sector.

"Today, the MEP fraternity in India is increasingly adopting solutions that align with environmental and sustainability goals. Among these, grease separators have emerged as a critical solution, widely used across hotels, commercial establishments, and large infrastructure projects. Their importance in efficient wastewater management is further reinforced by regulatory frameworks that mandate their use to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices across industries.”

- Udit Khattry, Country Manager, SFA Pumps India Pvt. Ltd.

A Future-Ready Solution for a Growing Market

The timing of the Sanigrease launch is deliberate. This country's hospitality infrastructure is undergoing a structural transformation, with hotels, restaurants, and cloud kitchens scaling rapidly in both tier-one and tier-two cities. As this expansion continues, so does the volume of commercial kitchen wastewater, and the responsibility of operators to manage it effectively. Regulatory momentum is adding further urgency. Municipal bodies are tightening requirements around FOG discharge into public sewer networks, making grease separators an increasingly non-negotiable component of compliant commercial kitchen design. Businesses that invest in robust grease management today are not merely meeting current standards, they are future-proofing their operations against an evolving compliance landscape. With the introduction of the Sanigrease range, the Group reinforces its commitment to delivering practical, high-performance wastewater solutions tailored to the specific needs of the desi market.

As one of the few global players with both the technological depth and the local presence to serve this segment effectively, SFA India is well positioned to support the hospitality industry through its next phase of growth, enabling cleaner, more reliable, and more responsible kitchen operations across the country.