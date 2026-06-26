SPJ Vedatam Brings Smart Commercial Infrastructure to Old Gurugram's Evolving Urban Landscape

Gurugram's commercial real estate market continues to witness strong demand, driven by growing consumer spending, expanding residential catchments, and the rise of experience-led retail destinations. While newer micro-markets have seen significant development, Old Gurugram remains one of the city's most densely populated and commercially active regions, creating opportunities for modern infrastructure that can serve evolving consumer needs.

Addressing this opportunity, SPJ Vedatam is emerging as a next-generation commercial destination in Sector 14, Gurugram. Spread across 4.15 acres, the development is designed to integrate retail, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences within a single ecosystem.

The project benefits from a strategic location that serves a catchment of 5 lac people and more than 21 established sectors, including Sector 14, 15, 17, 29, and Palam Vihar. With over 1,100 parking spaces and connectivity to major road networks including NH48, airport and Dwarka Expressway, the development is positioned to serve a large and established consumer base. Located approximately 25 minutes from IGI Airport, it offers accessibility for both residents and visitors.

Further strengthening its retail and entertainment ecosystem, renowned brands such as PVR and The Barbeque Company have already associated with the project, reinforcing its vision of becoming a vibrant lifestyle destination for Old Gurugram.

In a significant move towards future-ready construction, SPJ Vedatam has partnered with Jindal Steel as its construction partner and is leveraging structural steel construction for the development. Widely adopted in global commercial projects, structural steel offers enhanced strength, durability, flexibility, and faster execution timelines while supporting sustainable building practices. This approach reflects the project's commitment to innovation, quality, and long-term asset performance

"As cities evolve, commercial developments must go beyond providing space. They need to create experiences, improve efficiency, and contribute meaningfully to urban growth," said Mitul Jain, Managing Director, SPJ Group.

The development will also incorporate smart building systems designed to optimize energy consumption, security, maintenance, and overall visitor experience. Sustainability measures, including resource-efficient systems and environmentally responsible construction practices, form an integral part of the project's planning approach.The project is being planned using Building Information Modelling (BIM), enabling greater design precision, construction efficiency, and long-term operational performance.

With organized retail, entertainment, and lifestyle infrastructure gaining importance across urban India, developments such as SPJ Vedatam are expected to play a key role in shaping the future of established city centres like Old Gurugram.