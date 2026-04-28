Authored by James Carnell For stockbroker For stockbroker Stewart Ginn , golf is more than a sport. It’s a canvas for conversation, a bridge to connection, and a way to see people as more than titles or balance sheets. Known as both a financial advisor and the Broker of Food, Stewart uses golf as another unexpected but powerful medium for building relationships.

“There’s nothing better than sharing the worst shots you have ever hit, and the best shots you have ever hit inside of a round of golf with a friend or a client,” Stewart says. “You can be literally shanking it one minute, miserable, and then hit a hole-in-one the next. Those moments stay with you.”

Golf, in Stewart’s eyes, mirrors life. It is unpredictable, humbling, and filled with highs and lows. “Sometimes it’s not the best shot everyone remembers,” he explains. “It’s the one you sculled into the clubhouse in front of everyone watching. That becomes the story. That becomes the memory.”

But beyond the laughs and frustrations, Stewart sees golf as uniquely designed to create space for real dialogue. “Some crazy person designed this game to take three and a half to four hours for a reason,” he says. “Four people, chasing a ball, with all that time in between shots, that’s where the real conversations happen.”

Those conversations often reveal what office meetings cannot. Stewart has learned that clients, when away from the formality of conference rooms, are more willing to share their true goals and passions. “Sometimes you learn that the scientist wants to retire and paint,” he says. “Or that someone with everything they want still feels like something is missing. You don’t get those answers in a boardroom, but you do on the course.”

This insight reshapes how Stewart approaches financial planning. It’s not about spreadsheets alone; it’s about dreams. “If you can build a plan that lets people live their dreams, not just survive retirement, that’s special,” he explains. “It’s not about materialistic things. It’s about getting back to what makes people happy.”

Stewart also ties golf to his philosophy of service in relationships. He says, “When you have a couple going over their finances, they want to make their partner happy. But if you can help them do something they are passionate about, then both partners thrive. It’s about living life to the fullest, not just surviving it.”

This outlook makes Stewart more than an advisor; it makes him a broker of relationships. The golf course becomes his meeting room, but one filled with laughter, learning, and, yes, the occasional frustration. “Golf is the most difficult, insane game ever,” Stewart admits. “The pros make it look easy, but it’s incredibly hard. And that’s what makes the memories even better, because you struggle together.”

He emphasizes that even mistakes can become legacy moments. “You hit your buddy with a shank, and they will never let you live it down,” he says. “That becomes the story told for years. Those are the bonds that last.”

The lessons from golf go deeper. For Stewart, they reflect his larger philosophy about life and career: that meaning comes not from material success alone, but from shared experiences and authenticity. “Too many people focus on materialistic things,” he says. “They forget about living. If you can get rid of that and get back to what makes people happy, it’s epic to watch.”

For Stewart Ginn, stock doesn’t just mean financial stock; it also means life stock: the memories, connections, and experiences that build a fulfilling life. Whether it’s sharing a soup recipe with his children, catching waves with his sons, or chasing golf balls with clients, Stewart believes these are the stocks that truly matter.

“Golf gives me the chance to sit there with a client and really understand what drives them,” Stewart reflects. “When you can listen deeply, when you can connect beyond business, you build trust. And with trust, you can build a future that’s about more than just numbers.”

Stewart Ginn continues to redefine what it means to be a broker of food, of relationships, and of life.