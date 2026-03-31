VGN Homes Launches 'VGN Meridian Heights' in Gerugambakkam,: Premium Plotted Development Offering 4X Growth Potential

Chennai, March 2026 – VGN Homes , one of Chennai's most trusted real estate developers with an 83-year legacy, has announced the launch of VGN Meridian Heights, a premium plotted development in Gerugambakkam. The project, marking VGN's 261st milestone, offers residential plots ranging from 850 to 1,300 square feet in one of Chennai's most strategically located neighbourhoods.

Strategic Location Driving Investment Appeal

VGN Meridian Heights is positioned at the central point of Porur, Pallavaram, and Guindy-three of Chennai's most established residential and commercial hubs. The project is located just few minutes from Porur, Manapakkam, Pallavaram, and Radial Road, offering unparalleled connectivity for homebuyers and investors alike. The project is also located 6.2 km from both the metro station and Chennai International Airport.

"Gerugambakkam is emerging as a high appreciation corridor driven by infrastructure expansion and proximity to major employment centers," said Mr. V. N. Devados, Chairman & MD. "VGN Meridian Heights offers buyers a rare opportunity to own premium plots at smart pricing with significant growth potential," he added.

50+ World-Class Amenities Set New Standards

VGN Meridian Heights features over 50 premium amenities spread across an 11,000 square feet exclusive clubhouse named "Club De Meridian" and 38,000 square feet of lavish green parks. The clubhouse includes a fully-equipped gym, multipurpose hall, amphitheatre with 100- person capacity, indoor games room with table tennis and billiards, and specialized spaces like a yoga court, pickle ball court, and outdoor gym. The development also features family friendly amenities including a sandpit for children, herbal garden, aroma garden, walking and jogging track, reflexology pathway, senior citizen court, BBQ counter, hopscotch, ribbon walk play area, scribble wall, and half basketball court.

Infrastructure Excellence and Innovation

The project incorporates VGN Homes' signature infrastructure innovations, including underground EB provision with electrical pillar boxes to eliminate overhead cables, storm water trenches that recharge groundwater and prevent flooding, and IRC-standard blacktop roads. A 50-foot height clock tower serves as a landmark feature, while 24/7 security with CCTV surveillance ensures resident safety. The naturally elevated plots offer better air quality index (AQI), improved ventilation, enhanced privacy, and scenic views advantages typically unavailable in apartment living.

Compelling Value Proposition

Priced at half of Manapakkam rates, the project offers significant savings compared to apartment purchases in the same location. Buyers can save up to ₹19 lakhs by choosing a plot with construction versus a ready apartment in Gerugambakkam, while also enjoying larger built-up areas, no undivided share complications, and complete customization freedom.

The project offers 4X growth potential driven by multiple factors including expanding IT parks, metro station connectivity, city-limit location advantages, proximity to reputed schools and colleges, and Chennai International Airport accessibility.

About VGN Homes

Founded in 1942, VGN Homes has created assets across Chennai for over eight decades. With 260+ completed projects, 1,000+ acres of land delivered, and 65,000+ happy customers, VGN Homes has established itself as one of Chennai's most trusted real estate brands. The company is committed to creating spaces that support life, growth, development, and a true sense of belonging.

For more information about VGN Meridian Heights (RERA Number: TNRERA/1/LO/1078/2026), visit www.vgnhomes.org, www.vgnmeridianheights.com or call 044-4002 4033, 044-6965 6933