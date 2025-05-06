Why Travel Insurance is Important For Students?

Every year, thousands of Indian students travel to countries across the globe for higher education. These students face several challenges, especially because most of them are away from their home and family for the first time.

Having student travel insurance is essential for students to stay protected against any health or financial emergency in foreign country. However, there are other crucial reasons also why a student going abroad must have student travel insurance.

Importance of Student Travel Insurance

Medical Emergencies

Student travel insurance assists you in covering sudden and unplanned expenses due to medical emergencies like illness, hospitalisation or even fatalities. Moreover, it also provides coverage for dental emergencies or other related issues.

Emergency Evacuation Cover

Student travel insurance provides coverage for medical emergencies and evacuation. The cover allows you to be evacuated from one location to another in a foreign country or, if required, return to India for medical treatment and care.

Delayed or Lost Baggage

Delayed or lost luggage can be extremely stressful. In such situation, the student travel insurance will cover cost of purchasing your necessary personal belongings, allowing you to continue with your plans to return home or to college.

If your luggage is lost or stolen, student travel insurance will reimburse you for cost of the belongings it contains.

Missed Flights

Missing your departure or connecting flight due to adverse weather conditions, technical issues, or other unforeseen circumstances can disrupt your plans to reach home or college in time. However, if you have student travel insurance, then you will be covered for all the expenses incurred while trying to get to your destination. It includes new flight bookings, hotel accommodations, or taxi fares.

Personal Liability

Student travel insurance also covers personal liabilities. In case you cause damage or injury to someone in the foreign land, student insurance will cover all costs related to these third-party liabilities.

Bail Bond

Getting wrongly accused in foreign country can be scary if you are detained by government of a foreign nation. In such situations, student travel insurance will pay for the bail bond.

Sponsor Protection

If your sponsor is injured or unable to pay college fees, student travel insurance will cover and pay for the course fees. It enables students to focus on their studies without worrying about finances.

Study Interruption

Student travel insurance is also beneficial in covering cost of study interruption. Suppose student falls ill and is hospitalised for more than month or has to go back to India due to family member's illness or death. In such difficult times, you do not have to worry about interruptions in your studies. Your student insurance will reimburse you for the unused tuition fees.

Fraudulent Charges

Getting scammed in foreign country can cause financial problems if you are not insured with student travel insurance. In case your stolen cards are used to make unauthorised payments, your student travel insurance will reimburse you for fraudulent charges. However, you must report incident within 12 hours.

Continuing Treatment

In addition to covering students’ medical emergencies, student travel insurance also provides financial coverage for continuing treatment for injuries or illnesses for which a successful policy claim has already been granted. For example, plan will cover the cost of physiotherapy for broken ankle resulting from an accidental injury.

Compassionate Visit

If an insured student is hospitalised in foreign country for more than week and cannot be repatriated to India, they are eligible for compassionate visit cover. Their student travel insurance will cover cost of having an adult family member travel to them for care and support.

Loss of Passport

Student travel insurance also helps you get new passport in foreign country in event of a lost passport. The insurer will attempt to obtain a passport for you within a reasonable timeframe and cover the associated costs.

Hijack Help

Experiencing a terrifying event like a hijack can leave trauma that cannot be healed easily. With student travel insurance, you can get a distress allowance in case such an unfortunate event happens to you.

Accidental Death or Repatriation

In the worst-case scenario of accidental or medical death, the student travel insurance policy provides a sum insured to the nominee. It also takes care of the expenses incurred in sending the deceased's remains back to India.

TATA AIG Student Travel Insurance

Student safety while studying abroad is an unavoidable concern. With TATA AIG student travel insurance, students can stay financially protected during their trip and stay abroad. The policy is customised to include benefits that cover essentials like coverage for study interruption, visit of a family member during medical emergencies and coverage for college fees. This provides students with all the necessary assistance in an emergency.

Invest in reliable student travel insurance before embarking on your studies abroad.