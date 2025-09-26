India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

India (IND) are locking horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. However, the game carries no impact on the tournament standings, as India have already sealed their spot in the final, while Sri Lanka are out of contention after back-to-back defeats.

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Friday, September 26.

What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 26?

The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?