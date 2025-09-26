Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Sri Lanka's campaign has been disappointing. Narrow losses to Pakistan and Bangladesh have left them winless in the Super Fours.

IND vs SL
IND vs SL
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sep 26 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
India (IND) are locking horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. However, the game carries no impact on the tournament standings, as India have already sealed their spot in the final, while Sri Lanka are out of contention after back-to-back defeats.  Check IND vs SL Aisa Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
The coin flip of the match went in Sri Lanka's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after the toss:  Suryakumar Yadav (India): Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in.  Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka): We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well especially our openers. We have one change - Liyange comes in for Chamika.  IND vs SL playing 11 for the match:  India playing 11 vs Sri Lanka: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy  Sri Lanka playing 11 vs India: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara 
 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
 
How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Friday, September 26.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 26?
The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
 

Topics :India cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamIndia vs Sri LankaAsia Cup

Sep 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

