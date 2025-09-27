SL coach Jayasuriya believes team has bright future despite Asia Cup exit

ALSO READ: DRS rule explained: Why Dasun Shanaka was not out in Super Over vs India Sri Lanka may have failed to make the Asia Cup final, but head coach Sanath Jayasuriya remains convinced that his side has the talent and resilience to build a bright future. After going down to India in a Super Over thriller in Dubai, the former batting great reflected on the positives his team could take forward. He admitted that results in the Super Four stage had not gone their way, yet pointed out that Sri Lanka had repeatedly shown glimpses of quality. According to Jayasuriya, the narrow defeats do not reflect a lack of ability or a mental block against India, but rather a need to adapt quicker and finish games more decisively.

No mental block against India Sri Lanka pushed India all the way in their final Super Four match, matching Suryakumar Yadav’s men ball-for-ball before losing in the Super Over. Jayasuriya dismissed suggestions that his players were mentally inhibited against the defending champions. He explained that chasing down India’s 202 was always going to be a formidable task, yet his side came within touching distance of victory. In his view, this demonstrated the strength of the batting order rather than exposing any mental fragility. He noted that skipper Dasun Shanaka’s failure to complete a third run proved costly but insisted that small margins made the difference in such tense contests.

Praise for Nissanka and Perera The coach reserved special praise for opener Pathum Nissanka, who struck a fluent 107 despite carrying a minor hamstring issue. He described Nissanka’s determination to play through discomfort as a reflection of his commitment to the team. Alongside him, Kusal Perera blasted 58 off just 32 balls in a whirlwind knock that set the tone for the chase. Their 127-run second-wicket partnership was, in Jayasuriya’s words, the foundation of Sri Lanka’s challenge. However, the turning point arrived when both fell in quick succession, exposing the middle order at a critical stage. He regretted that Perera could not extend his stay at the crease, noting that his ability against spin would have been valuable deeper into the innings.

Need to adapt quicker to conditions Looking at the broader picture, Jayasuriya admitted that one of Sri Lanka’s shortcomings in the tournament was the team’s inability to read conditions swiftly enough. He reflected on the match against Bangladesh, where a total of 168 should have been defendable on that pitch, but poor execution with the ball let the game slip away. Against Pakistan, he pointed out, the side was late in adjusting to slower Abu Dhabi conditions, and the opposition capitalised. He emphasised that in the shortest format, adapting to conditions early is crucial, and that Sri Lanka’s slow responses had played a role in their elimination.